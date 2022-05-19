PODCAST: Venables' commitment policy tested

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify |TuneIn | Soundcloud

Heading into summer, we continue to focus on the recruiting trail as Ashton Cozart becomes Brent Venables' first committed player to take an official visit elsewhere. How is this going to play out? Do we expect Venables to stick to his guns that you can't be committed and visit other schools? How far does this go? The Sooners have a legit quarterback room after the addition of General Booty. What did the Sooners get in their JUCO QB? Josh gives the latest updates on the recruiting trail as he gets set for even more visits in the weeks ahead. We go a little behind the scenes about media and getting blowback for things said on the pod and Josh lays out one of the most embarrassing nights of his life. Have you ever been behind bars? Some of us have. We also get into the scholarship numbers as well as some hoops updates. When do players start reporting to campus? And who are the biggest recruits who weren't a part of spring?

The full rundown follows below.