COVID-19 (coronavirus) hit home Wednesday night when the NBA shutdown the Thunder game and shutdown NBA basketball. The reverberations are now being felt all over the college landscape as the Big 12 basketball tournaments have been cancelled and spring football is in jeopardy. We bring you all the latest in this week's MidFirst Bank Unofficial 40 podcast. We also talk about what we learned from one day of spring football practice and we hear from Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch. Will football resume this spring? We're not sure at this point. Recruiting is also going to take a step back as well and we cover all the latest from the recruiting trail as well. An important episode, a tumultuous time in OU athletics.

