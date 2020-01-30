SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The gang is back for another edition of the Midfirst Bank Unofficial 40 and we're obviously talking about the new hire of Demarco Murray as Lincoln Riley's newest running backs coach. We talk about Murray's rise from his days at OU and the hurdles he faces going from a former star to a coach in such a short period of time. We also talk about the opening left on the defensive side of the ball and give our takes on how we feel Riley should go about making that hire. It's going to be an important recruiting weekend so Josh McCuistion is here for the latest on what you need to know on the recruiting trail. Some OU hoops talk and our thoughts on the tragic death of Kobe Bryant over the weekend as well. Also, a chance to win a free month of SoonerScoop if you're spanish is as good as Linda's.

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The full rundown is below (Not sure if Eddie's attention drifted when doing the rundown this week)