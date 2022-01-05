PODCAST: What happened with Caleb Williams. Is it over?

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The dust has settled just a little bit after Caleb Williams declared his intentions to enter the transfer portal. By the way, he still hasn't entered it yet. What happened? What went down with OU and Williams' reps when they met? What are these guys looking for? Also, what does Dillon Gabriel bring to the table as a QB. And is there any chance Williams returns to OU? The Sooners have lost some players to the portal and the NFL. But who else is there to worry about on the roster as of today? We also take some time to celebrate the hires Brent Venables has made on defense and answer the questions about what could be left for the second signing day. Recruiting talk with Josh and Bob is here to give us the lowdown on OU's tough loss to Baylor last night. It's a full edition of the Unofficial 40.

DOWNLOAD EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The full rundown follows below: