The Sooners go into TCU and play their only complete Big 12 game of the year. They almost did it against Texas, but they fell apart near the end just like they did against Kansas State and Iowa State. The hope was OU could build on what they showed in the OT period against Texas. That's exactly what they did on defense as Alex Grinch got his team to play their most complete game of the season. Eddie and Carey break down what they saw from our studios in Norman while Bob slaved away on his keyboard from Ft. Worth. Join us in trying to figure out how to survive in this new world where OU football is giving you almost everything you want to see. It's a strange place for us to find ourselves. Also, Carey tries to defend the legacy of Chris Chester while simultaneously showing why no one , including himself, remembers Chris Chester all that well. It's the Eskridge Lexus Postgame Podcast from SoonerScoop.com!

