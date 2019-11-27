SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The Midfirst Bank Unofficial 40 Bedlam edition is here and we're ready for the regular season finale in Stillwater. The Sooners head to Oklahoma State after being revealed as the No. 7 team in the College Football Playoff rankings. But there's still that pesky problem of turnovers hanging over this OU team as they head into enemy territory. How will this OU defense fare against Chuba Hubbard. Will the loss of Spencer Sanders play that big of a role Saturday? It was a huge pod for recruiting information too as the Sooners picked up a commitment in the middle of the pod. Which also meant they lost a commitment in the middle of the pod. The pod will explain that weirdness. The gang is ready for Bedlam, but also a full slate of games in the DFW metro area that we're going to be covering this weekend. Also some turkey talk and Josh's daughter decides she wants to join the podcast at one point. Happy Thanksgiving everybody!

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The full, Eddie approved rundown follows below: