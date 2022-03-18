PODCAST: Why you do this to Baker Cleveland?

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The gang is back! It's the second podcast this week and we had plenty to talk about considering the Cleveland Browns are burning to the ground. How dare you Browns! How dare you! We give out some advice to Baker without trying to get on his list. We also have Bob to talk us through OU's first round NIT win as well as what the future of OU basketball looks like. Then we head into some spring football and recruiting talk. What players will benefit most from the new coaching staff? And who might not? Josh gets us a little preview of the Scoop tomorrow and we hit up the latest in recruiting as well. Two shows in one week and we feel like the second might be better than the first.

The full rundown follows below: