SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The Unofficial 40 is back as we watched some local controversy with the Oklahoma State program play out this week while also getting to see what's happening with other schools around the country with COVID-19 cases. The Sooners are still just sitting back and learning. Are the Sooners about to get another commitment? Things are looking good as we record this episode. Josh and Bob are hear for all your recruiting breakdowns as well. Why can't the Sooners take two running backs this year?

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The full rundown follows below: