PODCAST: Will recruits ever get to visit a campus?
The Unofficial 40 is back as we watched some local controversy with the Oklahoma State program play out this week while also getting to see what's happening with other schools around the country with COVID-19 cases. The Sooners are still just sitting back and learning. Are the Sooners about to get another commitment? Things are looking good as we record this episode. Josh and Bob are hear for all your recruiting breakdowns as well. Why can't the Sooners take two running backs this year?
The full rundown follows below:
00:00 - Hello and welcome; Eddie is healed!
9:00 - Mike Gundy
22:00 - The actual U40 begins NOW
40:00 - Recruiting; Sooners with a big day? Yes! Today.
55:00 - Christian Leary Alabama commitment a surprise?
60:00 - Could this 2021 class be completed without visits?
1:05:00 - Where do things stand with DeMarco Murray and RB recruiting