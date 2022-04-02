PODCAST: You can feel the buy-in two weeks into spring

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

After two weeks, four media sessions and three practice viewings, we're getting a feel for how the players and coaches are reacting to one another on the OU practice fields. And we can sense the buy-in from the outside looking in. In this episode we talk about how visible the transfers into the program have been and how much help they can provide. We finally speak to Dillon Gabriel about his arrival in Norman as well as how this program now has a noticeably proud side of the ball on defense. You can even see how OU now has immediate credibility on the recruiting trail when it comes to defensive prospects. We talk about Cale Gundy's take on Jeff Lebby after spending a career watching great offensive minds come in and out of Norman. Plenty of recruiting talk with Josh after the Sooners had a host of prospects on campus last weekend. And Bob updates us on who is staying and who is going in Porter Moser's first offseason as the men's basketball coach.

