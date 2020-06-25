The full rundown follows below:

It's a special edition of the Unofficial 40. For the first time in a long time, no coronavirus talk on the podcast. But we are joined by longtime media favorite Zack Sanchez who gives his perspective on that turbulent spring during 2015 when the team turned in their helmets for the right to protest after a racist incident rocked the OU campus. We talk with Sanchez about what it was like then and what the team is facing now as social unrest in intertwined with athletics all over the country. We also wanted Zack to give us some insight into his days at OU including what it was like to watch Trevor Knight and Blake Bell battle to replace Landry Jones before the start of the 2013 season and a much rumored incident between OU and Clemson before the 2015 College Football Playoff game in Miami. Bob and Josh join in to talk recruiting as Josh has been on the road all week in Oklahoma checking out the top talent in the state. It's a different format, but we hope you'll take something away from our talk with Sanchez to give you a little insight into the mind of young, Black athletes during an interesting time in our country.

INTRO - Welcome to a little bit of a different Unofficial 40 this week

00:02:35 - Looking back at the SAE incident from 2015

00:10:00 - How the demonstrations and protests helped the team get through that time.00:17:00 - The difficulty in reaching out or speaking up for so many

00:21:00 - The message for young, Black players who will be in the shoes of OU players one day

00:26:00 - His expectations on what we will see from players moving forward into the season

00:29:00 - His thoughts on Lincoln Riley in 2015 and how he's handling things now

00:31:00 - "I don't hate white people." - Zack Sanchez

00:32:10 - What it was like watching Trevor Knight and Blake Bell battle to replace Landry Jones in 2013 preseason camp

00:35:30 - 2013 was an underrated season overall

00:39:50 - The real story about Clemson, Charles Tapper and the bus

00:44:10 - Bob and Josh talk recruiting. We start with Kendal Daniels

00:46:30 - 2022 class and Gentry Williams. Can he be a 5-star?

00:48:45 - Josh's in-person thoughts on Jordan Mukes

00:53:10 - Could OU offer an in-state QB in 2023?

00:55:45 - July 4th predictions

00:58:50 - Isaiah Coe is now a take for OU?