After failing to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament during the 2023-24 season, Porter Moser and the Oklahoma coaching staff are now turning their attention to the transfer portal to bolster next year's roster. With numerous players entering the portal, the Sooners face the task of identifying potential targets they can realistically pursue and successfully recruit.

Amidst this influx of transfers, the Sooners will cast a wide net, reaching out to numerous prospects. However, the key lies in discerning which players they have a genuine chance of landing. To aid in this process, an ongoing list of transfer targets will be compiled and regularly updated throughout the portal season. This curated list will spotlight individuals the Sooners are actively pursuing, providing detailed insights, scouting reports, statistical analysis, and more.