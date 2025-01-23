Porter Moser gives updates on Jadon Jones, Jeff Nwankwo

"They're practicing every day," Moser said. "They're doing really well... The good news is, man, they're healthy, looking good. They're doing things."

Both players were added via the transfer portal this season, but neither have suited up for the Sooners. Jones participated in the preseason but has been out with a back injury, while Nwanko has been recovering from an achilles injury. OU coach Porter Moser indicated last month that both players were participating in live drills during practice and were gradually working their way back to action.

That begs the question: Will Jadon Jones or Jeff Nwankwo make an appearance this season?

NORMAN — Oklahoma sits with a 14-4 record (1-4 SEC) on the season and has officially passed the midway point of the regular season.

But as the Sooners continue their march into conference play, there are decisions to be made. Both players could continue working their way back, or they could opt to redshirt and preserve a year of eligibility.

But transfer portal rules work a little differently for basketball players compared to football. Both players would lose the option to redshirt if they appear in a single game, and with just 13 games remaining in the regular season, the Sooners have to weigh whether it's worth it for them to return.

However, the Sooners could certainly utilize them. Jones, who was added out of Long Beach State, was projected to be a starter during the preseason and would add elite outside shooting and defense. Nwankwo would factor heavily into the wing rotation and showed flashes at Cowley College last season, when he averaged nearly 19 points per game on 48% shooting.

Their absences have been felt in conference play. The Sooners went 13-0 through the non-conference slate before opening SEC play with four consecutive losses. They finally snagged their first conference win last Saturday against South Carolina, but they remain a bubble team in NCAA Tournament projections.

It's a difficult decision for Moser and the Sooners.

"There definitely will be that point, and it's probably sooner than later, that point, because you just don't want to waste their year (when) you're at January 23rd," Moser said. "So it's just, can we use 'em? Heck yeah, we could use 'em... But do you waste a whole year January 23rd? It's tough. It's a tough decision.

"It'll be sooner than later when we have to make the decision. The good thing is, I don't have to announce it or do anything... If I plan to play 'em, I will put 'em in the (injury report) as probable in the injury report. So I definitely won't just all of a sudden play 'em. I'm gonna follow the mandates and all that. If you see them in that injury report probable, that means they'll play."

The Sooners return to action against Arkansas at 7 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville (ESPN2).

