The next era of Oklahoma basketball has its leader as Loyola head coach Porter Moser will become the next head coach for the Sooners, multiple sources confirmed to SoonerScoop.com on Friday afternoon.

Moser is replacing Lon Kruger, who announced his retirement last week following a 35-year career with the last 10 being at OU.

The Chicago Sun-Times was the first to report.

Moser has been among the first names on everybody’s wish lists in recent years, especially after taking the Ramblers to the Final Four in 2018. Nothing appeared to be coming together between the Sooners and Moser until Thursday and then the dots started connecting very quickly.

Moser is coming off another successful season at Loyola, leading the Ramblers to the Sweet 16 that included an upset of No. 1 seed Illinois in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

It was almost 10 years to the day that Kruger was announced at OU that Moser was the same for Loyola, turning around a dormant program to become one of the best mid-major teams in the country in just a few years.

Moser, 52, has a career record of 293-242 (.548 winning percentage) and was 188-141 in his 10 seasons in Chicago with a 6-2 record in the NCAA Tournament.

Deals of Moser’s contract have not been confirmed, but there were reports Friday of OU offering six years for at least $3 million per season. Moser was making a shade under $1.1 million as of last year, while Kruger was making $3.4 million this last season.

Before his Loyola years, Moser was a head coach at Illinois State and Arkansas-Little Rock, sandwiched in between being an assistant at St. Louis, working under College Basketball Hall of Famer Rick Majerus.

OU athletic director Joe Castiglione had a balancing act because no doubt he had to find the right guy, but the Sooners also needed a coach.

In just the span of a week, OU has seen four players enter the transfer portal (Trey Phipps, Anyang Garang, Victor Iwuakor, Brady Manek) and two players intend to enter the NBA Draft (De’Vion Harmon, Austin Reaves).

The Ramblers have made their mark nationally because of their ability to play defense. Loyola was ranked No. 1 in the country this season, allowing just 56.1 points per game.

It is unknown at this time whether any of Moser’s assistants at Loyola will be coming along. Matt Gordon has spent the last seven seasons with Moser in Chicago, while Drew Valentine and Jermaine Kimbrough are the other assistants.