For the second consecutive year, Porter Moser's name has been linked to a school near Chicago.

Just like he did last year, Moser refuted that interest.

When asked about reports that have indicated his interest in taking the head coaching job at DePaul University, Moser shot down that suggestion.

"Haven't talked to anybody. Not even thinking about that," Moser said during his media availability Monday. "I'm just absolutely not even engaging into anything like that, 100 percent. So excited about where we're at with the team. This is everything we've tried to build for, is being in this position.

"Same comment as last year. (It's) all rumor-mill fodder. Nothing, nothing true."

Moser, an Illinois native, spent 10 seasons as the head coach as Loyola Chicago before leaving to become the Sooners' coach in 2021. The Sooners missed the NCAA Tournament in their first two seasons under Moser, but are currently 18-6 overall with a 6-5 record in Big 12 play. After back-to-back wins last week against Oklahoma State and BYU, the Sooners landed at No. 25 in the AP Poll on Monday.

Last year, Moser's name popped up in reports linking him to Notre Dame. Depaul, located in the heart of Chicago, is just a few miles east of where Moser was born in Naperville.

The DePaul basketball team is currently 3-20 with 0-12 record in the Big East Conference. The Blue Demons fired head coach Tony Stubblefield last month and named Matt Brady as the interim head coach. Brady was previously hired by Moser as an assistant at Oklahoma last summer before resigning in November.