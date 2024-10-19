Post-Mortem P: Answering the tough questions after yet another clunker

I have elected to simply copy and paste the introductory section of last week’s column, because everything I wrote then is every bit as applicable now. So here is the exact same intro I wrote last week, followed by answers to all of your new questions this week.

The scene involves an exchange between Oakland Athletics general manager Billy Beane (portrayed by Brad Pitt) and one of his players, an outfielder named Jeremy Giambi. Billy walks into the locker room after a loss to see Jeremy dancing on a tabletop to loudly blaring disco music, at which point he — Billy, that is — takes a bat and smashes the stereo. The conversation that ensues is as follows:

Billy: Is losing fun?

Jeremy: *silence*

Billy: IS… LOSING… FUN?

Jeremy: No.

Billy: Then what are you having fun for?

I share this excerpt every so often in this postgame column when the requisite scenario arises. Losing is not fun, for you or for me. It’s not fun for you to root for a team that loses, and it’s not fun for me to cover a team that loses. Those of you that have been around the OUInsider community for longer than a few months know that I generally don’t make the same effort to fill this column with humor and wit after an Oklahoma loss, let alone a drubbing. And this was a drubbing.

A drubbing means that you’re not getting the same structure or the same prose that you usually get in my postgame column. After a loss like this one, the overwhelming majority of you simply want to know that you’re heard. You don’t have any particular desire to see me get cute with the column. So rest assured that I hear you, and I am going to make a good-faith effort to answer as many of your questions as possible.

This Drubbing Edition postgame column will simply consist of one giant mailbag. It’s almost midnight, and I’m not in the mood to try and be clever. So we’ll keep it real and we’ll keep it raw.

First, three observations:

1) This is the worst offensive team Oklahoma has fielded in my lifetime.

2) It’s probably not getting any better the rest of the way.

3) Bowl eligibility is officially a long shot after what occurred today.

Now, without further ado, to your questions we go. May the midnight oil burn bright.



