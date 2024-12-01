Post-Mortem P: Digging into the mailbag after LSU’s drubbing of OU

I am out of reactions.

That game was so remarkably nondescript, so forgettable, and so fitting as the final chapter in a 2024 regular season that brought a level of travail unprecedented in the 21st century for Oklahoma.

The Sooners got outclassed last night. Aside from Bauer Sharp’s generationally laughable blooper, they didn’t make a ton of explicit mistakes that effectively handed the game to LSU. Oklahoma just got strong-armed for 60 minutes by a better football team. And thus, we look ahead to bowl season and a very pivotal few weeks for Oklahoma’s program.

Directly to your questions we go.

AggieSooner: Can we fast forward to the off season. No way I wanna watch this again in a bowl game.

Perfectly understandable, AggieSooner. This team can use an extra 15 practices, and they’ll no doubt make the most of them. But I don’t fault you for having no interest in watching a self-sabotaging football team take the field in the Microwave Burrito Bowl. If you want to pack it in and just start fresh in 2025, I think there are plenty that will fall in line with you.

John Carr: no question. I’m just bummed i convinced myself this game would be different after Bama. Should have known better.

I don’t have a clue what was in the air that night in Norman. That Oklahoma football team was night-and-day different than the Oklahoma football team that we saw in the other 11 regular-season games. And the most confusing part about that Alabama performance is that it didn’t look fluky in the slightest. But it WAS a fluke. Oklahoma somehow looked like a CFP-caliber team for one night, and they looked like an also-ran SEC pushover in every other game on the schedule.

LD23: Terrible game, terrible season. Don’t mince words when talking about the medical staff this offseason, and never hype up a mid transfer like Sharp again

I mean… I hear you on Bauer Sharp. I don’t enjoy looking like a moron when a highly touted transfer turns out to be a dud. But when the guy has a laundry list of elite P4 offers out of the portal, looks great in spring ball and catches the eyes of all the other football-smart people in our circle, what are you SUPPOSED to expect? Sometimes a dude just falls short of expectations. Like, way short. And Sharp has. He’s been a liability for pretty much the entire season at tight end.