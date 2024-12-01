Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Dec 1, 2024
Post-Mortem P: Digging into the mailbag after LSU’s drubbing of OU
circle avatar
Parker Thune  •  OUInsider
Co-Publisher
Twitter
@ParkerThune
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

I am out of reactions.

That game was so remarkably nondescript, so forgettable, and so fitting as the final chapter in a 2024 regular season that brought a level of travail unprecedented in the 21st century for Oklahoma.

The Sooners got outclassed last night. Aside from Bauer Sharp’s generationally laughable blooper, they didn’t make a ton of explicit mistakes that effectively handed the game to LSU. Oklahoma just got strong-armed for 60 minutes by a better football team. And thus, we look ahead to bowl season and a very pivotal few weeks for Oklahoma’s program.

Directly to your questions we go.

AggieSooner: Can we fast forward to the off season. No way I wanna watch this again in a bowl game.

Perfectly understandable, AggieSooner. This team can use an extra 15 practices, and they’ll no doubt make the most of them. But I don’t fault you for having no interest in watching a self-sabotaging football team take the field in the Microwave Burrito Bowl. If you want to pack it in and just start fresh in 2025, I think there are plenty that will fall in line with you.

John Carr: no question. I’m just bummed i convinced myself this game would be different after Bama. Should have known better.

I don’t have a clue what was in the air that night in Norman. That Oklahoma football team was night-and-day different than the Oklahoma football team that we saw in the other 11 regular-season games. And the most confusing part about that Alabama performance is that it didn’t look fluky in the slightest. But it WAS a fluke. Oklahoma somehow looked like a CFP-caliber team for one night, and they looked like an also-ran SEC pushover in every other game on the schedule.

LD23: Terrible game, terrible season. Don’t mince words when talking about the medical staff this offseason, and never hype up a mid transfer like Sharp again

I mean… I hear you on Bauer Sharp. I don’t enjoy looking like a moron when a highly touted transfer turns out to be a dud. But when the guy has a laundry list of elite P4 offers out of the portal, looks great in spring ball and catches the eyes of all the other football-smart people in our circle, what are you SUPPOSED to expect? Sometimes a dude just falls short of expectations. Like, way short. And Sharp has. He’s been a liability for pretty much the entire season at tight end.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In