Post-Mortem P: Fielding your questions after OU’s third consecutive loss

Folks, I’ve never been alive for a season in which Oklahoma didn’t participate in a bowl game. I’m sure many of you are in the same boat. I was in utero the last time the Sooners were sitting at home in front of the TV over the holidays.

But we are on that track right now.

You are having no fun watching it. I am having no fun writing about it. Year 3 of the Brent Venables era was supposed to be the year that it all came together, the year that Oklahoma made a statement in its first season of SEC membership.

Instead, this season has completely cratered. Mercifully, there is a win on tap this weekend (fervent knocking on wood), as the Sooners come back home for their buy game against Maine. Then they get to close out the season with Missouri, Alabama and LSU. 5-7 is not merely on the table; it’s the most likely outcome at this point.

And as my esteemed colleague Jesse Crittenden pointed out on our drive home from Mississippi, it may very well be the case that the only thing preventing the Sooners from an 0-8 debut in SEC play is the fact that Payton Thorne decided to puke all over the front of his jersey in the fourth quarter of OU’s comeback win at Auburn.

Things suck right now. There is no qualifying or sugarcoating that reality.

Oklahoma played one good half of football — one SHOCKINGLY good half of football — yesterday in Oxford. And it was all immediately undone by an equally appalling half of football. Even when this team does things right, the high never lasts. The 2024 season is a truly unique study in the juxtaposition of poor offensive leadership (which has been rectified), hard-luck attrition and self-sabotage. Two of this program’s designated team captains for the loss to Ole Miss were a kicker and a walk-on special teamer. What the hell. That’s not a question; that’s a statement.

But let’s turn the focus to YOUR questions. To the mailbag we go…