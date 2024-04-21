Look, I wanted to come up with a creative little soliloquy to lead into this mailbag. But I’m tired. It’s past 1 a.m. We have another four months to talk about what happened today. Hell, it’s really all that we’ll have to talk about until fall camp begins. So let’s just cut to the chase and get to your questions. You all watched the spring game, or at least you followed along. I don’t need to bore you with the details of what occurred.

Bo_Bowman: How did you feel about Jackson Arnold dropping bombs man

JFA looked good! I noted in the podcast that he missed a few relatively easy throws, and I would be remiss if I didn’t point that out. There were some layups that he just didn’t convert. But he commanded the offense with confidence, and he showed some nice touch on the deep shots. I thought Jayden Gibson could very well have caught Arnold’s first throw of the game, which would have covered 50-plus yards. If it was overthrown, it was only overthrown by three or four inches, and Gibson didn’t bother to lay out for it. But three plays later, JFA hit Deion Burks for 64 yards and a touchdown. I’ll say this: I love the confidence to take another shot after narrowly missing the previous one. Granted, it’s a spring scrimmage and you don’t have anything to lose in the grand scheme of things, but the gunslinger mentality was evident there. All in all, Arnold went 10-of-20 for 233 yards and a pair of touchdowns.





bpatrick31: Barnes did not play today.. with BV saying he wanted to give other guys opportunities. Is he portal bound?

Look, I make it a point not to discuss the possibility of any individual player entering the portal until it happens, or until it’s credibly reported as imminent by someone else. As a general rule, I don’t like being the one to speculate or to break the news that a player is jumping ship. So this is all I’ll say about the Jovantae Barnes situation: if he were to hit the transfer portal, it would make a lot of sense, and most everyone would understand. He had a wondrous freshman year by most standards as the primary handcuff to Eric Gray, but that foot injury that he suffered last spring just absolutely torpedoed his promising future. He’s still got juice, he’s still got the work ethic and he’s still got plenty of potential. Sometimes it doesn’t work out for a guy and he just needs a change of scenery.

I hope things work out at Oklahoma for Barnes. I believed he was the top back in the 2022 cycle, and his freshman year seemed to lend credence to that notion. But the harsh reality is that we may never know what the best version of Jovantae Barnes looks like, and I think the decision to bring in Sam Franklin serves as an indication that Oklahoma wasn’t betting the farm on a return to form from Barnes. When Kalib Hicks’ emergence is factored into the equation, it becomes apparent that Barnes faces an uphill battle to earn a share of the backfield action.





davisschmitz: projected starting lineups for all 3 sides of the ball

Whew. All right. With the obvious caveat that I reserve the right to change my answer upon the arrival of fall camp, here’s how I would project the lineups as of April 21, 2024.





OL (left to right): Big Sexy, Geirean Hatchett, Branson Hickman, Febechi Nwaiwu, Jake Taylor

WR: Andrel Anthony, Nic Anderson, Deion Burks

TE: Bauer Sharp

RB: Gavin Sawchuk

QB: JFA





DL: Ethan Downs, Da’Jon Terry, Damonic Williams, R Mason Thomas

LB: Danny Stutsman, Kip Lewis

CHEETAH: Kendel Dolby

CB: Woodi Washington, Gentry Williams

S: Billy Bowman, Robert Spears-Jennings





K: Zach Schmit *ducks*

P: Luke Elzinga

KR: Sam Franklin, Jalil Farooq

PR: Gavin Freeman *ducks again*





Two notes that I’ll add on my projected defensive backfield: 1) I would expect a healthy dose of Peyton Bowen as the third safety in the mix, and 2) I would also expect a lot of Dez Malone at cornerback as Woodi shifts inside to get some run at the cheetah.





boomsoon22: Boganowski a spy for our opponents? He was head hunting LOL

Michael Boganowski is going to be a demon in that Oklahoma secondary within a year or two. It’s remarkable that Brandon Hall could watch the junior film of a zero-star linebacker in Junction City, Kansas, and immediately decide — without verification of size or testing numbers — that the kid could play safety at the University of Oklahoma. He nailed that eval. Boganowski is vicious. It’s easy to see, given his 215-pound frame and enforcer’s nature, why so many Power 4 schools liked him as a linebacker. But he also demonstrated Saturday that he’s not out of his depth at safety. He’s fast, reactive and smooth enough to play at a high level in the secondary. Between him, Reggie Powers and Jaydan Hardy, the Sooners might very well have the best trio of freshman safeties in the nation. I don’t think that’s a stretch.