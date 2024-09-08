A personal anecdote, if you’ll indulge me.

I didn’t have a senior year of college; I had a senior semester. I was a December grad. In hindsight, I wish I hadn’t rushed through college and finished a semester early, but at the time, my focus was minimizing the expense of my education. And as I entered my senior semester, I actually had some decent clout. A good deal of my work had already been recognized locally and nationally, and with all the members of the latest graduating class off to the real world, I was something of a big man on campus — at least in the J-school.

Now mind you, I knew this status was only going to last four months, and that I should probably make the most of it while I could. So I did what any 21-year-old guy in that position would do: I slid into the DM’s of the most attractive girl I knew.

This girl was not only gorgeous, but she was also a scholarship athlete. I knew I was probably shooting way beyond my range, but hey, it was worth a shot, right?

Somehow, the shot found the bottom of the net, all nylon, as if I was prime Jimmer Fredette. She responded, we went out a couple of times, and we clicked pretty immediately. I got serious about this girl. For the next couple months, I would buy her flowers, wake up at 5am to text her before her team’s morning workouts, and generally make a concerted effort to make her feel special. I was just enthused to have what I felt was such a genuine connection with someone. My previous girlfriend had been toxic, psychotic, potentially the literal spawn of Abaddon, etc. Insert your preferred pejorative here. Many of us have been there. If you haven’t, consider yourself unusually blessed. I was very, very glad that this new pseudo-relationship appeared to bear no resemblances whatsoever to that fiasco.

You’ll note, though, that I said pseudo-relationship. That’s because this girl started to get really dodgy at a certain point. She would tiptoe around the “relationship” label. I wouldn’t hear from her for two or three days, but when she’d finally respond, she would say something sweet or give a rational explanation as to why it had been so long. When we did see each other, she’d give me a big hug and act flirtatious. And of course, I only saw the green in the mixed signals, not the red. I rebuffed my friends’ very reasonable suggestions that perhaps she wanted to keep me at arm’s length for a reason. I couldn’t make myself believe such a thing could be true, assuredly because I didn’t want it to be true. You can eventually rationalize anything in your own head if you want a given reality badly enough.

But finally, after about six months (!) of this very confusing dynamic, I logged into social media to see that she had posted a video with another guy, calling him her new boyfriend. And that was that. Some quick social media detective work revealed that the guy in question was from her out-of-state hometown.

She ended up transferring to another school to finish out her athletic career, and I didn’t hear from her again until well over a year later. She texted me out of the blue, offered an apology for the way everything had transpired between us, and seemed to indicate that she was interested in re-kindling our connection. I was skeptical, but I gave her the benefit of the doubt one last time and talked back and forth with her for a couple of days.

Suddenly, the conversation just… died. She quit responding. And this time, I saw the writing on the wall, the existence of which I had denied throughout the six-month “situationship.” To this day, I don’t know what I was to her, but I was certainly never a priority.

Not too terribly long thereafter, I started dating my wife, and quickly experienced the overwhelming joy of being with someone who adores you and always craves your presence. But I’ll admit, as hopefully we all can, that every relationship prior to marriage does leave some sort of lasting imprint upon you. That is undeniably the case for me. One of my ex-girlfriends introduced me to my favorite clothing line, whose products I have purchased en masse over the years. Another bought me my first pair of Nike Phantom Flyknit shoes, which I believe to be the finest kicks known to mankind (I now own several pairs).

But this girl that gave me the run-around for six months didn’t leave her mark in the form of something tangible. The takeaway from that experience was (and is) that no matter how badly you want to paint your own picture of reality, you can’t deny the actual reality, the one that’s staring you in the face. If you don’t reconcile with it at the outset, it’s eventually going to hit you over the head, at which point you have no choice but to acknowledge it.

You see where I’m going with this, don’t you?

Here are several realities, both of the encouraging and calamitous variety, following Oklahoma’s appalling 16-12 win over Houston on Saturday night.





1) Oklahoma played dismal offensive football.

2) All things considered, the Sooner defense did a hell of a job.

3) There is no singular player or person responsible for the atrocities that occurred last night.

4) This team’s ceiling is considerably limited by its general health (or lack thereof).

5) All of the on-field issues are fixable.

6) There is no guarantee that said issues will be fixed.

7) If said issues ARE fixed, Oklahoma is still more than capable of beating any team on its schedule.

8) Playtime is over.





If you choose to assent to the validity of these realities, I commend you. If you do not choose to assent, the remainder of this column will be dedicated to shedding additional light upon those realities. My hope is that by the end of your scrolling adventure, you will come to concede that they are true.