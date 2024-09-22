Postgame P: On Bob Costas, Grand Central Station and isolating the issue

Though much of my work is done via the written word these days, I come from the broadcast discipline, as some of you may already know.

I went to college with the goal of making a career in sports television. I wanted to be Bob Costas. I grew up watching him anchor Football Night in America on NBC, and I wanted to emulate him. I didn’t have aspirations of being the Electric Big-Voice Guy (a la the indomitable Kevin Harlan) or the Hot-Take Machine (a la Colin Cowherd). Instead, I wanted to be the guy that sat at the desk, called highlights and gave updates, moderated conversations among respected analysts, conducted compelling interviews on occasion, and generally “steered” a national studio show on live TV. Oklahoma’s own Dari Nowkhah, a phenomenal broadcaster whom I’ve come to know personally, is another highly successful example of what I consider to be the Costas phenotype.

For a variety of reasons, I haven’t followed the path I initially charted. I’m quite happy to be where I am today, but things certainly didn’t turn out the way I drew them up in my 18-year-old mind. That said, in my undergraduate days, I was still hell-bent on the pursuit of a career in network broadcasting, and I made it a point to learn everything I possibly could about the execution of a live broadcast. I wanted to understand every single detail of sports TV production, and I wanted to be able to perform every single job that exists within a broadcast crew. And by the time I walked at graduation, I could indeed do a little bit of everything, which has served us well at OUInsider these last few years in terms of diversifying our multimedia content.

Broadcast engineering is a complex game. There’s video and there’s audio involved, and it requires a lot of equipment, coordination and technical know-how. Setting up for a live broadcast, especially a multi-camera broadcast, can be tedious — and then you have to actually execute the broadcast, which is a challenge in itself. There are a hundred different things that could go wrong in the engineering process, and if an issue arises, you have to understand how to fix it. As I became acquainted with the ins and outs of broadcast engineering, one of the very first experiential lessons that I learned is that if you have a problem, you have to isolate it.

What does this mean practically? Let’s say that one of your analysts’ handheld microphones isn’t working. Along the signal chain, there's a number of things that might be the origin of the issue. So first you try a different microphone. Then you try a different XLR cable. Then you try a different input on your audio interface. Then you go further and further down the rabbit hole, checking each box in turn, until you’re able to determine what’s causing the problem. You change one variable at a time until you figure out the variable that’s causing the problem.

As per usual, I’m sure you all can begin to see where I’m going with this.

There’s one key difference between technology and football, though. Technology is binary. There is no subjectivity involved. Either something works (okay, great) or it doesn’t (okay, we gotta fix it). But subjectivity is baked into the pie when it comes to football. It’s why you have a message-board membership, and it’s frankly why I have a job. If it were as simple as 1’s and 0’s, there wouldn’t be anything to debate or discuss. We all evaluate things from our own unique perspective, and we’re not all bound to agree on what we see. Hell, Dillon Gabriel underscored this reality better than any player in recent memory. Some Oklahoma fans were ruthless defenders of the guy, and some wanted him sent to Guantanamo Bay. We all watched the same Dillon Gabriel, but perception made all the difference.

You can always isolate an issue with technology; you can’t always isolate an issue in football. I don’t know if replacing Jackson Arnold with Michael Hawkins will suddenly revitalize the program and kick OU into fifth gear. I’m not convinced it is as simple as that. But what I do know is that if you’re trying to isolate the issue, it’s pretty clear where that process needs to start.

Jackson Arnold committed three turnovers in the first half last night. There is no blame to be cast anywhere else; Arnold alone was solely responsible for all three turnovers. He did not do much of anything to improve Oklahoma’s chances of winning the football game, and in fact proved to be a detriment in that regard. In order for the Sooners to stay afloat in their first season of SEC play, they don’t need a quarterback who can turn in a Herculean performance every Saturday. They just need a quarterback who isn’t going to send the train skittering off the tracks. In general, Oklahoma’s defense appears more than capable enough of carrying this team to victory. And that’s perhaps what is most frustrating about Arnold’s tailspin. There isn’t much being asked of him. He doesn’t have to be Baker Mayfield or Kyler Murray or Caleb Williams. All he has to do is keep the ball out of harm’s way, make the easy throws and hit on a deep shot every now and again.

Yet Arnold is incapable of doing the bare minimum right now, and it isn’t for lack of physical ability. He’s in a mental rut. Can any quarterback truly succeed behind an Oklahoma offensive line that’s playing this poorly? That remains to be seen, but the offensive line isn’t the reason Arnold gifted the football to Tennessee three times.

The season’s at a crossroads for Oklahoma. There’s a major get-right opportunity coming up against an Auburn team that’s just flat-out bad. If it’s as simple as isolating the issue for this OU program, we’ll know pretty soon. Keegan-Michael Key, take it away…