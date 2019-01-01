The full rundown follows below:

The gang is finally back from Florida and all in one piece. Carey, Josh and Eddie reconvene in Norman to talk about what happened at the Hard Rock Stadium against Alabama. Did OU waste two Heisman Trophy winners? Or did two Heisman Trophy winners help elevate OU into a position to become a dominant force in college football? We talk about Lincoln Riley's next hire at defensive coordinator and where this OU program is headed with the recruiting classes that are coming in. Josh also breaks down what he saw from OU signees and prospects in Orlando at the Under Armour All-American game. It's a big show and a lot to get through, but definitely a chance to reflect on the last week and Saturday's loss in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

OPEN - Eddie almost lost some important stuff at the airport

0:04:30 - Lincoln Riley's exit interview shed some light on Marquise Brown's injury and fight to return

0:08:00 - What the last two years mean for this Sooners program moving forward

0:10:00 - Recruiting, recruiting, recruiting. Recruiting failures haven't had time to be fixed yet

0:12:00 - Oklahoma is the healthiest its been as a program since they ended the 2008 season

0:13:10 - The Oklahoma Brand and where it stands

0:17:00 - Putting to bed the Lincoln Riley NFL talk?

0:20:00 - What moves do Riley and the OU athletic department make next in terms of growing as a department?

0:22:00 - Josh's impressions of the defensive guys at Under Armour in Orlando

0:26:14 - The search for a new defensive coordinator. Lincoln Riley talks about who he's looking for

0:32:30 - The new DC hire will shape Riley's future at OU

0:34:30 - Defensive assistant changes to come

0:38:10 - Is this racist?

0:40:33 - The future of Ruffin McNeill?

0:43:30 - The All-American Game in San Antonio will have plenty of notable Sooners

0:45:56 - What could a Haselwood signing mean for Justin Fields?

0:47:50 - Why all the quesitons about Austin Kendall transferring?

0:50:00 - Is your glass half full or half empty the last two years?

0:53:00 - What is Oklahoma going to look like next year?

0:56:09 - Lincoln Riley has put recruiting on his shoulders and that's been great for OU football

1:01:00 - revisiting the "a poor" controversy on Twitter and trying to clear the air

1:02:05 - We're officially off the rails with Lynda.com talk

1:05:00 - Help us build the west side and subscribe