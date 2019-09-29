SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The Sooners rack up over 600 yards against Texas Tech during their Big 12 opener. No matter how much we try and nitpick the offense or question whether they can keep up this pace, they just keep producing. On this edition of the Eskridge Lexus Postgame Podcast we also breakdown the players who stood out and the reaction from the locker room after the win. How pissed were Lincoln and the players about the dirty hit on Kennedy Brooks? Where the heck was Adrian Ealy today? How did Brey Walker do in his first start? Where did we see the defense get better and who do we pick during stock up and stock down after such a beatdown? Here's your postgame pod because we know you've been asking ever since the final whistle.

