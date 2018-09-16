But it's a hardcore edition of the OU postgame coming from the guys who covered it in person, talked to the coaches and players personally, and aren't afraid to give you the real take on what we saw this weekend with the Sooners.

Kyler Murray had all kinds of national recognition last week, but we thought he had an even better day Saturday. The OU run game is still finding it's legs as Trey Sermon took the bulk of the snaps today. We break down more on the defense, the big plays on both sides of the ball, Marquise Brown's incredible day and most importantly a win on the road against a team that beat you a year ago.It's not all candy and rainbows, we talk about the issues we're seeing as well.

AMES, Iowa - The guys go mobile for the first time from Iowa. The Eskridge Lexus Postgame Podcast comes to you from Iowa just after OU leaves with a 37-27 victory over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium. The guys break down everything, from the shoddy tackling on defense, the Jekyll and Hyde day from Parnell Motley, we give out our Eskridge Lexus Player of the game, our Coop Ale Works Play of the Game and our full stock report from Kyle McCord at AMC Mortgage.

OPEN - Fan reaction was harsh today as far as the defense was concerned. No excuses made, OU has to be better than this on defense.

0:03:45 - Pro Football Focus summary is up. How many more missed tackles did the Sooners have this year than last year against Iowa State?

0:05:00 - Lack of pressure from the defense against Iowa State

0:08:15 - Who graded out highest on defense according to Pro Football Focus?

0:10:58 - It's the Eskridge Lexus Player of the Game. Eddie and Bob gang up on Carey to decide the winner.

0:19:45 - OU keeps going on the road and ripping people's hearts out even without Baker Mayfield

0:24:00 - The Coop Ale Works Play of the Game. Can Carey win this time? Probably not.

0:35:40 - Caleb Kelly might redshirt? That came out of the blue!

0:38:15 - Paul Finebaum is such a boob

0:41:15 - If you were waiting for the other shoe to drop on defense, you feel like it did today

0:44:00 - It's the stock report from Kyle McCord of AMC Mortgage. We run all over the roster. Plenty of stock going down this week?

0:49:30 - Stock down for Grant Calcaterra

0:53:45 - Around the Big 12. Oklahoma State was impressive and so were most people except for TCU.

0:58:25 - Bob Bowlsby was denied a bottle of water even though it was like 100 degrees on the field