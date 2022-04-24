POSTGAME POD: Red & White was quite the day for Baker

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | TuneIn | Soundcloud

It was an incredible day on Owen Field. Not because we finally got to see Dillon Gabriel at QB1 for Oklahoma. Not because Jeff Lebby is a madman that made Gabriel play for both teams or that we could barely keep up with the speed of his offense. It wasn't the fire of Brent Venables who commanded the day with his microphone at midfield. It was the buzz inside the stadium generated from the return of hundreds of former players, some of the best to ever it do it own Owen Field. But at the center of it all was Baker Mayfield, who had his statue placed in Heisman Park and reminded everyone inside the stadium what passion about being a Sooner should mean to all in attendance.

DOWNLOAD EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | TuneIn | Soundcloud