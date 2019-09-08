SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

Carey, Eddie and Bob have all your postgame analysis from the Sooners' 70-14 win over South Dakota on the Eskridge Lexus Postgame Podcast. The freshman receivers ran wild, the roster was unloaded onto Owen Field and we have a lot of impressions about the youngsters. Bookie hauled in a pick six and the OU defense continued to make steps forward. We also go stock up and stock down all throughout the roster on both sides of the ball. Lincoln Riley got his run game back on track this week as well and some new names are emerging all over the field.

