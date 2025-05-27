Pre-OV Mock Class: Projecting the Sooners' crop of 2026 signees

With official visits little more than a week away from kicking off at Oklahoma, it's time for one final mock class before the Sooners' 2026 haul truly begins to take shape. Though seven commits are already on board for Brent Venables and company, close to 20 additions to the 2026 class are expected over the next several months. OU has only hosted one official visitor to this point (four-star OL Breck Kolojay took his visit in mid-April), but several dozen visitors are locked in for officials to Norman in the month of June. It won't be long before Oklahoma's class grows much larger.

So who are the safest bets to wind up in the Sooners' signing class? It's time to take a comprehensive look, position by position. It's obviously worth acknowledging that this list is subject to a great deal of change, as it's a likelihood that Oklahoma will land at least one or two signees that aren't even on the radar heading into the summer (like Jett Niu last cycle). But as May prepares to give way to June, here's a reasonable glimpse at the Sooners' projected class.