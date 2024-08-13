The Sooners have just three uncommitted targets left on their board in the 2025 cycle, and we've got the latest intel on that trio right here. But as the focus begins to shift from 2025, it's time to take a shot at an initial projection of the Sooners' 2026 recruiting class. Although it's quite early, the Sooners already have three verbal pledges on board in '26, and could be poised to add another handful or so this fall.

As I mention every year in my first mock class, I don't reasonably expect a hit rate of more than 50-60 percent here. Brandon and I have a good idea as to which players the Sooners are targeting heavily at this time, and which players have reciprocated the love from the OU staff. I'm putting each one of these players into my initial prediction because I have sincere reason to believe right now that they'll end up at Oklahoma. There are no pipe dreams in this projection. However, this is recruiting, and things can (and do) change quickly and substantially. Much can change within the final six months of a cycle, and we're well over a year away from signing day for the 2026 class.

Last year in my inaugural 2025 mock class (which dropped in October), I correctly predicted that Oklahoma would land the likes of Owen Hollenbeck, Trystan Haynes and others, but misfired on guys like Deondrae Riden and Jaylan Beckley. OU would ultimately choose to back off their pursuit of a couple mortal locks in Gus Cordova and Christian Thatcher, who were in that first mock class. Meanwhile, Marcus Wimberly, Darius Afalava and several other eventual commits weren't even on Oklahoma's radar yet.

So take this with a grain of salt, and understand that Oklahoma's board is still a work in progress. But rest assured that every player named in this mock class is a player for whom the Sooners are in very strong position. Let's begin at the most natural starting point.