It definitely feels weird to write a season-in-review about Oklahoma basketball when the Sooners never had a chance to make their March statement in the Big 12 tournament or the NCAA tournament.

But of course, that’s the reality we’re living in when the NCAA canceled all postseason play last week because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic worldwide.

It also means the Sooners won their final game, a memorable one at that. Down 20 points in the first half, it was Austin Reaves’ 41-point performance that led an historic comeback in the 78-76 win at TCU two weeks ago that now feels like two years ago.

OU finished 19-12 overall and 9-9 in the Big 12, its best conference record since Buddy Hield was suiting up four years ago.

The Sooners, predicted eighth in the Big 12 in the preseason poll, finished third and were well on their way to their seventh Big Dance appearance in the last eight seasons under Lon Kruger before sports came to a halt last week.

“Extremely proud. This is a grinding type of year, which isn't unusual in Big 12 play,” said Kruger last Friday in a conference call. “With just three guys who had Big 12 experience prior to this season, it seemed like all year we were grinding for consistency and a complete understanding of how difficult every game is.

“Individually we were up and down. As a team, we were up and down. Especially with the way we were shooting the ball. To hang in there and get a third seed in Big 12 play was absolutely great. I couldn't be more proud of what they did. I think that happened primarily because they worked so hard in practice.”

OU was about to make the tournament for the third consecutive season in a third different way. Two years ago, it was a once-in-a-generation talent like Trae Young. Then last year was a team full of experience.

This year? A mix. Some experience like Kristian Doolittle, Brady Manek and Jamal Bieniemy. But a bunch of new faces like Austin Reaves, De’Vion Harmon, Alondes Williams and more.

Whatever the personnel, Kruger has proven repeatedly he can figure it out.

“Krug does a really good job, said this multiples times, of putting people in the right position to be successful,” said Doolittle on a conference call Tuesday. “Working with the strength that each individual player has and ultimately creating plays for players to do those things at a high level, whether it’s driving, shooting or kicking or catching and shooting.”

Doolittle is a prime example of that. Picked to be an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention player, Doolittle led the team in points (15.8) and rebounds (8.9) en route being named All-Big 12 First Team.

Manek (14.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg) was All-Big 12 Third Team and Reaves (14.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3 apg) earned honorable mention.