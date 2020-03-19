Putting the pieces together (again)
It definitely feels weird to write a season-in-review about Oklahoma basketball when the Sooners never had a chance to make their March statement in the Big 12 tournament or the NCAA tournament.
But of course, that’s the reality we’re living in when the NCAA canceled all postseason play last week because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic worldwide.
It also means the Sooners won their final game, a memorable one at that. Down 20 points in the first half, it was Austin Reaves’ 41-point performance that led an historic comeback in the 78-76 win at TCU two weeks ago that now feels like two years ago.
OU finished 19-12 overall and 9-9 in the Big 12, its best conference record since Buddy Hield was suiting up four years ago.
The Sooners, predicted eighth in the Big 12 in the preseason poll, finished third and were well on their way to their seventh Big Dance appearance in the last eight seasons under Lon Kruger before sports came to a halt last week.
“Extremely proud. This is a grinding type of year, which isn't unusual in Big 12 play,” said Kruger last Friday in a conference call. “With just three guys who had Big 12 experience prior to this season, it seemed like all year we were grinding for consistency and a complete understanding of how difficult every game is.
“Individually we were up and down. As a team, we were up and down. Especially with the way we were shooting the ball. To hang in there and get a third seed in Big 12 play was absolutely great. I couldn't be more proud of what they did. I think that happened primarily because they worked so hard in practice.”
OU was about to make the tournament for the third consecutive season in a third different way. Two years ago, it was a once-in-a-generation talent like Trae Young. Then last year was a team full of experience.
This year? A mix. Some experience like Kristian Doolittle, Brady Manek and Jamal Bieniemy. But a bunch of new faces like Austin Reaves, De’Vion Harmon, Alondes Williams and more.
Whatever the personnel, Kruger has proven repeatedly he can figure it out.
“Krug does a really good job, said this multiples times, of putting people in the right position to be successful,” said Doolittle on a conference call Tuesday. “Working with the strength that each individual player has and ultimately creating plays for players to do those things at a high level, whether it’s driving, shooting or kicking or catching and shooting.”
Doolittle is a prime example of that. Picked to be an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention player, Doolittle led the team in points (15.8) and rebounds (8.9) en route being named All-Big 12 First Team.
Manek (14.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg) was All-Big 12 Third Team and Reaves (14.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3 apg) earned honorable mention.
Recruiting
As of right now, the 2020 group is a class of one. An OU legacy as Phipps’ father, Conley, also played for the Sooners, Trey Phipps should give OU more shooting and is someone, who like Reaves, whose goal has been to show everybody he can be more than just a shooter.
COVID-19 didn’t just throw off the postseason, but recruiting, too. Numerous evaluation period events have been canceled, and basketball is in a dead period of recruiting until April 15, at the earliest.
“We aren't really recruiting guys at this point to potentially sign during the April signing period so in that way it doesn't impact us at all,” Kruger said. “But those people who still have people on the list to sign in April. It could impact that. I'm not sure in what way, but it could have.”
The key there is in talking high school and junior college prospects. However, OU has an open scholarship to pursue a graduate transfer. The Sooners are showing interest in some names, but it’s obvious OU isn’t going to panic and just take someone to take someone.
The fit has to be there.
2020-21
There’s no reason to think OU won’t be a factor in the Big 12 and the NCAA next year. Although Doolittle was a huge part of the team as the leader and heart of the club, he was the only senior. He knows there are a lot of pieces coming back that should make the improvements necessary to make the Sooners a player.
“They’re gonna be really good next year. Without putting me in the picture, Austin and Brady are going to be better,” Doolittle said. “Jamal and De’Vion will offensively get better. People will expand into different roles and different responsibilities…They’re taking a step in the right direction, for sure.”
Manek and Reaves will move into that leadership role, while it will be imperative for Harmon and Bieniemy to become more consistent offensive performers. They were able to still compete hard even when their shot wasn’t falling, but OU will need more points from the childhood buddies next season.
The development of freshmen Rick Issanza and Anyang Gurang, who both redshirted this year, will be crucial, too, in terms of OU having more presence in the post besides Manek, Kur Kuath and Victor Iwuakor.
Add in Jalen Hill and Williams, and depth shouldn’t be a concern for Kruger’s group as the young guys gained so much valuable experience during the up-and-down grind of this season.