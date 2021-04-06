Q&A: Moser a 'tenacious recruiter'
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The reality has set in. Porter Moser is at Oklahoma. After 10 great seasons at Loyola, including a magical run to the Final Four in 2018, Moser is coming to Norman.Local media is expected to hear f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news