Ellison, who had been committed to the Aggies since his high school days at College Station (Texas) A&M Consolidated, recently backed away from that pledge and took visits to Texas Tech on December 6 and Oklahoma last weekend.

A few short weeks ago Brenham (Texas) Blinn C.C. defensive lineman Joshua Ellison was destined for Texas A&M, the program right in his hometown backyard. However after some late changes of plans, and and a pair of Big 12 official visits over the last two weeks, he announced this morning that he has committed to Oklahoma and will be enrolling next month.

What’s understood don’t gotta be explained... i am 110% committed to the university of ⭕️klahoma #boomersooner pic.twitter.com/1gYgfnL0Oq





He had initially planned to announce his decision tomorrow but late last night announced that he would be making his decision public today.

Though Oklahoma seemed to have a considerable lead coming into his visit last weekend it's also clear that Oklahoma hit a real home run during his official visit this weekend.

"The coaches are awesome and they want to make sure your ready for the real world and not about just winning games," Ellison said. "And the facility is awesome with great players."

Oklahoma had little time to think about their situation with Ellison following the announcement of his decommitment on Dec. 3. They quickly sprung into action, led by defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux.

"He’s really laid back and he wants to make me a better man other than trying to make me a better player," he explained.

Oklahoma already had a junior college defensive line commitment from Council Bluffs Iowa Iowa Western CC defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey but saw Ellison as a nice change of pace from the big Chicago native.

In fact, they spoke to Ellison this weekend about how they see him fitting into their future defense.

"They are expecting me to come in and compete for a starting spot and they said I’m very athletic for my size which would go well with their type of defense," he said.

"(They see me) mostly at the three-technique and shade."

From from his official visit Allison talked about enjoying Oklahoma's high-end amenities in their locker room but it seems that his visit with a fellow Greater Houston area native was also a big highlight.

"Marcus (Striping) was my host and it was awesome to get to spend time with him."