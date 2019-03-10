Head coach Lincoln Riley and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh have been working hard at addressing the matter in the last couple of months and scored a big addition Sunday afternoon with graduate transfer offensive guard R.J. Proctor declaring he’ll be a Sooner for the 2019 season.

Nobody is questioning the quality of what Oklahoma has at the offensive line, but the depth definitely appears to be an issue.

Always bet on yourself! Thank you for the opportunity. pic.twitter.com/Ii8DdNaHks

Proctor, listed at 6-foot-4 and 335 pounds, played the last three seasons at Virginia, starting 12 games in that span. Proctor’s most impressive performance might have been his last when Pro Football Focus said he was solid in the Cavaliers’ 28-0 victory against South Carolina in the Belk Bowl.

PFF graded Proctor as UVA’s best lineman in pass protection and third best in run blocking as Proctor played every snap of the victory. Proctor played in 32 games overall for Virginia in the last three seasons after redshirting in 2015.

Proctor visited Texas last month but had been one to watch for the Sooners for a while. He said nearly two months ago he was eyeing March 8 weekend for a trip to Norman, and it’s obvious everything played out well for both sides.

OU lost four of its offensive line starters from last year’s group that earned the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s best offensive line. Both of OU’s starting offensive guards were among the departures in Ben Powers and Dru Samia.

Although much is expected of Tyrese Robinson and Marquis Hayes, bringing Proctor along gives them great competition and a chance for Proctor to earn a starting job as well.

Proctor, a two-star prospect coming out of high school, has outplayed his ranking and will be immediately eligible for OU’s 2019 season.

“Ready to go to war for Coach Riley and his staff in Norman,” said Proctor in his commitment tweet. “Most importantly, I’m ready to win a national championship.”

Proctor is the second offensive grad transfer to pick OU, joining former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts in selecting the Sooners.