R Mason Thomas named Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week

After an impressive performance against Tulane, where he totaled 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 pass deflection, R Mason Thomas was named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week. Pro Football Focus gave Thomas a 91.3 defensive grade and a 92.9 pass rush grade.

What made his performance stand out was one particular drive where Thomas racked up two sacks, a pass breakup, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. On the very next drive, he added another sack, sealing the game. Though Thomas had been pressuring the quarterback throughout, his sacks came in key moments late in the second half.

During his Tuesday afternoon press conference, Brent Venables acknowledged Thomas' persistence, noting that it had been a long time coming due to injuries. The junior defensive end has logged 129 snaps and started all three games this season. In comparison, he played just 175 snaps last year while dealing with injuries.

After the game, Venables praised Thomas' second-half performance: "[He] was just fantastic there in the second half, certainly late—three sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, a PBU, and a quarterback hurry. He did a fantastic job."

Safety Billy Bowman also spoke highly of Thomas: "He’s a guy who’s now reaping what he’s been sowing. He works every single day, even through injuries that probably had him down at times. But he kept pushing, and tonight showed just how good he really is."

Injuries held Thomas back during his first two years, but this season is shaping up to be his breakout season.

