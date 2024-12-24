R Mason Thomas officially returning for senior season

R Mason Thomas is coming back. The junior defensive end will return for his senior year, according to a social media post from 1Oklahoma, the Sooners' official NIL collective.

Thomas had a breakout season in 2024 and emerged as one of the top players on the Sooners' improved defense. He finished the season with 22 tackles, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries, leading the Sooners in both tackles for loss (11.5) and sacks (9). He was named to the All-SEC Second Team earlier this month.

Most importantly he finished the season healthy, starting all 12 games while finishing fourth on the team in snaps (497). That had been an issue for Thomas, as he played just 406 snaps over the first two seasons as he dealt with injuries.

The potential had always been there for Thomas, who was instrumental in several of the Sooners' wins. He absolutely disrupted any chance for Tulane to rally in the Sooners' 34-19 win, recording three sacks and forced fumble in the fourth quarter.

He had two sacks and two tackles for loss in the come-from-behind victory against Auburn, and it was his quarterback pressure that helped force the interception that led to Kip Lewis' pick-six.