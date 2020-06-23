There are a lot of unofficial rules in recruiting, but the majority of them pertain to the prospects themselves.

There are some with the coaches, too. A big one with assistants is to never expect massive results in someone’s initial year on the job. It makes sense, but it’s sometimes hard for fans to accept.

The new guy has to understandably play catch-up with recruits and their families when they hadn’t been recruiting them previously. He has to get a feel of the system he is recruiting for under the coordinator. It’s a more accurate statement to gauge an assistant coach by his second year’s crop of guys.

Well, unless you’re Jamar Cain.

“When I took this job here, somebody told me you have to recruit against the big boys,” said Cain in his introductory press conference at Oklahoma. “So? That doesn’t scare me. I’ve been recruiting against them my entire life. Now because I have an Oklahoma patch, it’s something different?

“I’m going to work my butt off every single day and prove people wrong. It fuels me. That fuels me every single day. Seriously guys, when I say I came from the mud.”

Strong words, but what about results? That’s exactly what Cain has delivered in his first months in Norman calling the shots at defensive end and outside linebacker.

There’s no question a huge reason to bring Cain in was because of his background in California. As OU has grown its reach on the east coast, it sort of coincided with the Cali Sooners movement dying down in recent classes.

Cain has seen a lot and been through more during his years at North Dakota State, Fresno State and most recently, Arizona State. He’s a heck of a lot more than just a regional specialist. And his initial two commitments show exactly what Cain is all about.