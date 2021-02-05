It had been almost 20 months to the day since the last time Oklahoma had a high school running back commitment.

If you’re going to go that long, better make sure that next back is a splash. This one? Definitely in that category as Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei star Raleek Brown announced his commitment to the Sooners on Friday evening.

Brown, a borderline five-star prospect, had offers from all over, but it really felt like OU was beating out USC and Alabama as the two biggest threats to secure his verbal pledge.

Listed as an all-purpose back, it’s OK for OU fans to get a little excited thinking about what head coach Lincoln Riley could be able to do with someone like Brown in this offense.

Brown has speed for days, like speed the Sooners haven’t seen at that spot in a long time, and the OU staff got to see that in person back when Brown camped at OU’s one-day event in June 2019.

The Sooners were involved with Brown before then, but things went to an entirely different level after that weekend. Despite the fact OU has never had any real success at Mater Dei, this was one that felt like was headed in OU’s direction.