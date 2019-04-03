Rambo Building on Bowl
It’s no secret the first two years at Oklahoma haven’t exactly gone as planned for redshirt sophomore wide receiver Charleston Rambo.Coming in with CeeDee Lamb and Marquise Brown, they were suppose...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news