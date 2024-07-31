PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xSEJZSkwwRlpKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTFIQllKTDBGWkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Ranking OU's 2024 opponents: Alabama

Blake Mullen • OUInsider
Reporter
Editor's note: This is part seven in a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2024. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty, and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale, publishing each installment based on which team is next in the rankings. This installment focuses on Alabama, the Sooners' eleventh game of the season.

Immediately following the release of the 2024 SEC schedule, a lot of people pointed to the Sooners' tough November slate.

One of those tough games? OU's home date with Alabama on Nov. 23.

This matchup marks the seventh time the two powerhouses have faced each other, with the Sooners leading the all-time series 3-2-1. In the squads' last meeting, Alabama eliminated Kyler Murray and OU from the College Football Playoff in dominant fashion.

The Crimson Tide are the defending 2023 SEC champions, but their season in heartbreaking fashion with a CFP loss to Michigan in overtime. Just a few days later, legendary coach Nick Saban announced his retirement after 17 seasons in Tuscaloosa — a seismic move that significantly alters the college football landscape.

Just days after the six-time champion announced his retirement, Alabama reached an agreement with former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer. During his time with the Huskies, DeBoer posted an impressive 25-3 record and led them to the national championship game last season where the Pac-12 champs were defeated by Michigan.

Despite DeBoer's previous successes, and the Crimson Tide finishing third in the conference preseason poll, there are still many questions around Alabama in 2024. Here's a look at what the Sooners will face against Alabama in November:

GAME INFO

When: Saturday, Nov. 23

Where: Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Time: Flex 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. OR 5 - 7 p.m.

TV: TBD

OUInsider Metrics

Significance: 8/10

Difficulty: 9/10

Entertainment Value: 9.5/10

Total score: 26.5/30

- The Sooners' final home game in 2024 will be a memorable one, as it is just the second time the two squads have faced in Norman.

Despite the uncertainty amongst the Alabama program, the Tide still enter the 2024 season with high expectations thanks to a stellar returning group of starters and the second-best 2024 recruiting class in the nation, per Rivals. Per ESPN Bet, Alabama only trails four teams in national championship odds and only sit behind Georgia and Texas for conference champion.

While some are projecting a 'Bama falloff with Saban no longer at the helm, others believe they won't skip a beat. Here's what the stats tell us about reigning SEC champions:

2023 STATS

Points per game: 34 ( 24th nationally)

Points allowed per game: 19 (16th nationally)

KEY DEPARTURES

S Caleb Downs (70 tackles, 1 fumble forced, 2 interceptions)

EDGE Dallas Turner (53 tackles, 10 sacks, 2 fumbles forced)

CB Terrion Arnold (63 tacles, 1 sack, 5 interceptions)

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (32 tackles, 7 PD's)

OT JC Latham

KEY RETURNERS

QB Jalen Milroe (2,834 passing yards, 65.8 completion percentage, 23 passing touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 531 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns)

WR Kendrick Law (15 receptions, 135 yards)

DL Jaheim Oatis (26 tackles)

LB Deontae Lawson (67 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 3 sacks)

S Malachi Moore (52 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 INT)

KEY ADDITIONS

C Parker Brailsford (Washington)

S Keon Saab (Michigan)

DL LT Overton (Texas A&M)

CB Domani Jackson (USC)

ANALYSIS 

If there is one thing to know about Alabama's new head coach, it's that he knows how to win. From his time at Sioux Falls all the way to Washington, DeBoer has racked up an impressive 104-12 record. At Fresno State and Washington he only further cemented his case as an elite coach, as his squads won 12 of 14 games against top-25 schools and were 24-6 in one-score games. DeBoer exited Washington as the program's first coach to have back-to-back seasons of 11 wins or more.

In addition to DeBoer, the Crimson Tide also hired new offensive and defensive coordinators. Led by returning quarterback Jalen Milroe, Alabama will look to be more efficient with a revamped offensive line and new weapons around their star QB. With DeBoer putting his own wrinkles into the Alabama offense, the Crimson Tide are expected to be a much quicker unit next season utilizing three-wide receiver sets.

With seven players making the preseason All-SEC Defense Team, it's a good bet that Alabama's defense will be the team's strength again in 2024. Led by linebacker Deontae Lawson and safety Malachi Moore, the Tides' defense will be expected to be a top-10 unit this season.

