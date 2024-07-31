Editor's note: This is part seven in a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2024. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty, and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale, publishing each installment based on which team is next in the rankings. This installment focuses on Alabama, the Sooners' eleventh game of the season.

Immediately following the release of the 2024 SEC schedule, a lot of people pointed to the Sooners' tough November slate.

One of those tough games? OU's home date with Alabama on Nov. 23.

This matchup marks the seventh time the two powerhouses have faced each other, with the Sooners leading the all-time series 3-2-1. In the squads' last meeting, Alabama eliminated Kyler Murray and OU from the College Football Playoff in dominant fashion.

The Crimson Tide are the defending 2023 SEC champions, but their season in heartbreaking fashion with a CFP loss to Michigan in overtime. Just a few days later, legendary coach Nick Saban announced his retirement after 17 seasons in Tuscaloosa — a seismic move that significantly alters the college football landscape.

Just days after the six-time champion announced his retirement, Alabama reached an agreement with former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer. During his time with the Huskies, DeBoer posted an impressive 25-3 record and led them to the national championship game last season where the Pac-12 champs were defeated by Michigan.

Despite DeBoer's previous successes, and the Crimson Tide finishing third in the conference preseason poll, there are still many questions around Alabama in 2024. Here's a look at what the Sooners will face against Alabama in November: