Editor’s note: This is part three in a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2024. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty, and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale, publishing each installment based on which team is next in the rankings. This installment focuses on Houston, the Sooners' second opponent as an official member of the SEC. 2024 will serve as a rebuilding year for the Houston Cougars, as Dana Holgorsen is out, and former Tulane head coach Willie Fritz is in. In five seasons under Holgorsen, the Coogs went a combined 31-28. In 2021, Houston led the Cougars to a 12-2 campaign, its best season since 2015 — when Tom Herman led UH to a 13-1 finish and a Peach Bowl victory. However, after a decline to 8-5 in 2022, and then a 4-8 season in 2023, the Cougars elected to move on from Holgorsen and swayed Fritz to come to H-Town. Fritz turned Tulane into one of the best Group of Five programs in the nation during his time there, going a combined 23-4 over his last two seasons with the Green Wave. This will be an SEC vs. Big 12 matchup, as Oklahoma will face one of the teams that will try and help replace the void OU and Texas left when leaving for the Southeastern Conference this summer. Here's an overview of the Cougars and what the Sooners can expect in their second game of the season.

Game info

When: 6:45 p.m. Sep. 7 (Saturday) Where: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium TV: SEC Network

OUInsider Metrics

Significance: 7.5/10 Difficulty: 6/10 Entertainment Value: 7.5/10 Total score: 20.5/30

— Given the coaching matchup and level of roster Houston will have compared to the other teams in its non-conference slate, this will serve as Oklahoma's toughest test outside of SEC play. However, this game isn't one that should ever be in question if the Sooners are going to contend in the SEC. It's likely that Houston will be picked to finish at the bottom of the Big 12, and while there's immense respect for what Coach Fritz can do, he simply hasn't had the time to turn Houston into a contender quite yet. This being Oklahoma's first game against a Big 12 school since joining the SEC, there's likely to be a little extra motivation for both sides in this one.

OU/Houston Series History

All time: Oklahoma leads series, 3-1-0 Last meeting: 2019 (Oklahoma won 49-31)

HOUSTON OVERVIEW

2023 stats Offense: 23.7 points per game (90th nationally) Defense: 31.5 points per game (108th nationally) Key Departures WR Sam Brown (*62 receptions, *815 yards, 3 TDs) LB Nelson Ceasar (43 tackles, 13.5 TFLs, 9.5 sacks) DL Jaramee Caldwell (27 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 6.5 sacks) LB David Ugwoegbu (41 tackles, 6.0 TFLs, 3.0 sacks) Key returners QB Donovan Smith (2,801 yards, 22 TD, 13 INT, 65% completion, 428 rushing yards, 6 TD) RB Parker Jenkins (99 carries, 464 yards, 3 TD) WR Joseph Manjack IV (46 receptions, 577 yards, 6 TD) DB AJ Haulcy (98 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble) Key additions DB JD Rhym (Auburn) IOL Sam Secrest (Louisville) LB Christian Brathwaite (LSU) WR Mehki Mews (Georgia) TE Maliq Carr (Michigan State)

KEY TAKEAWAYS

— Last year was a pretty rough debut for the Cougars in the Big 12. They finished 2-7 in conference play, tied for second to last, and failed to make a significant or immediate impact. That led to some dramatic changes in the offseason. In addition to Fritz, the Cougars hired Kevin Barbay as offensive coordinator and Shiel Wood as defensive coordinator. It's a whole new operation in Houston, which could be the shakeup the Cougars need. The other positive for Fritz and Barbay is their returning production on offense. They return their starting quarterback and running back, along with most of their wide receivers. They also added several pieces via the transfer portal. — The Cougars did lose a ton of production on defense, but their transfer portal pieces should help. Of their 27 additions in the portal, 17 are defensive players and five of them are from Power 4 programs.

ANALYSIS

The Cougars are a difficult team to project in 2024. Most preseason analysis project them again to be at the bottom of the Big 12 standings, and it's hard to know if the offseason changes and additions could be a boost, or another immediate hurdle. There's no denying that this coaching staff, and the roster changes, have the potential to make 2024 a much different story than 2023. It also wouldn't be surprising if Houston easily proves to be the most difficult test the Sooners face in their non-conference slate. Plus, it's hard to ignore that the Cougars, ironically, are the only Big 12 team that the Sooners face in their inaugural SEC season. However, with all of that said, the Sooners will be at home and should be heavily favored to come away with a week-two win.

