Editor's note: This is a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2024. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty, and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale, publishing each installment based on which team is next in the rankings. This installment focuses on LSU, the team ranked first in this series.

Oklahoma has played LSU three times in program history. The Sooners have never played them in Baton Rouge.

They'll get their welcome party at the end of November.

The Sooners will travel to LSU on November 30 on the final weekend of the regular season, marking their first appearance at Tiger Stadium — better known as Death Valley, one of the toughest places to play in college football. It'll be the final matchup in the Sooners' final three-game gauntlet: at Missouri, Alabama, at LSU.

It'll be a tough game. But how good will LSU be? That's a tough question.

The Tigers have won 10 games in back-to-back season, posting a 12-4 record in the SEC over that span. The offenses have been prolific — the Tigers averaged 45.5 points per game last season, which ranked first nationally. But the defenses have been abysmal, and there's no reason to expect it'll be much different in 2024. Plus, the Tigers lost quarterback Jayden Daniels, who won the Heisman Trophy last season.

But the Tigers are expected to still be in the mix for SEC contention. They finished fifth in the annual conference preseason poll and enter the season ranked No. 13, three spots ahead of Oklahoma.

Here's a look at what the Sooners can expect from LSU: