Editor's note: This is part seven in a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2024. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty, and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale, publishing each installment based on which team is next in the rankings. This installment focuses on Missouri, the team ranked third in this series.

When Oklahoma made the jump to the SEC, that opened the door to a ton of exciting matchups in the future. Whether it's Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss or nearly ever team in the SEC, the Sooners' new conference features a lot of high-caliber opponents that are completely new or very unfamiliar.

So who could've predicted that one of the most-anticipated games would be Missouri?

Of course, the Sooners have an extensive history with the Tigers. The two teams have played over ninety times, including nearly every year from 1910-1995, and had some heated battles while both programs were members of the Big 12. But the two teams haven't played since Missouri left the Big 12 for the SEC in 2012.

On Nov. 9, the two teams will meet for the first time in over a decade.

The rivalry's flames have been rekindled since OU announced in 2021 it'd join the SEC. The fans have made sure to keep that going in recent weeks, especially as the preseason ramps up.

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz downplayed the rivalry at SEC Media Days last month but did raise some eyebrows with his comments about Cayden Green, the former OU offensive line who surprisingly landed at Missouri after entering the transfer portal during the offseason.

That saga certainly did a lot to ramp up the rivalry.

"We recruited Cayden heavily in high school," Drinkwitz said. "He entered the transfer portal. He took visits to a couple of different schools, and ultimately we ended up getting — we were the right fit for him.

"Excited about what Cayden brings to our program. He's very consistent in his approach every single day. Obviously he's got the STI, size, toughness and instincts, to be an elite player. Demonstrated that capability last year on the field."

Add the Green situation — and that Missouri landed five-star prospect Williams Nwaneri over Oklahoma — with the fact that the Tigers finished 11-2 last season and have high expectations in 2024, and this makes Missouri one of the most intriguing matchups for the Sooners in 2024.

Here's an overview of what Oklahoma can expect from the Tigers: