ago football Edit

Ranking OU's 2024 opponents: Missouri

Jesse Crittenden • OUInsider
Beat Writer
@jessecrittenden
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1BRWE1jbUV0YjZBP3NpPU9ZT2dFenVzODhxNUdWVlY/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Editor's note: This is part seven in a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2024. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty, and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale, publishing each installment based on which team is next in the rankings. This installment focuses on Missouri, the team ranked third in this series.

When Oklahoma made the jump to the SEC, that opened the door to a ton of exciting matchups in the future. Whether it's Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss or nearly ever team in the SEC, the Sooners' new conference features a lot of high-caliber opponents that are completely new or very unfamiliar.

So who could've predicted that one of the most-anticipated games would be Missouri?

Of course, the Sooners have an extensive history with the Tigers. The two teams have played over ninety times, including nearly every year from 1910-1995, and had some heated battles while both programs were members of the Big 12. But the two teams haven't played since Missouri left the Big 12 for the SEC in 2012.

On Nov. 9, the two teams will meet for the first time in over a decade.

The rivalry's flames have been rekindled since OU announced in 2021 it'd join the SEC. The fans have made sure to keep that going in recent weeks, especially as the preseason ramps up.

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz downplayed the rivalry at SEC Media Days last month but did raise some eyebrows with his comments about Cayden Green, the former OU offensive line who surprisingly landed at Missouri after entering the transfer portal during the offseason.

That saga certainly did a lot to ramp up the rivalry.

"We recruited Cayden heavily in high school," Drinkwitz said. "He entered the transfer portal. He took visits to a couple of different schools, and ultimately we ended up getting — we were the right fit for him.

"Excited about what Cayden brings to our program. He's very consistent in his approach every single day. Obviously he's got the STI, size, toughness and instincts, to be an elite player. Demonstrated that capability last year on the field."

Add the Green situation — and that Missouri landed five-star prospect Williams Nwaneri over Oklahoma — with the fact that the Tigers finished 11-2 last season and have high expectations in 2024, and this makes Missouri one of the most intriguing matchups for the Sooners in 2024.

Here's an overview of what Oklahoma can expect from the Tigers:

GAME INFO

When: Nov. 9

Where: Faurot Field, Columbia, Missouri

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

OUInsider Metrics

Significance: 9.5/10

Difficulty: 9/10

Entertainment Value: 10/10

Total Score: 28.5/30

What more could an OU fan ask for from this matchup?

It's an early November game — the third-to-last matchup of the regular season — in a once-familiar stadium against a once-familiar team. The Tigers finished tied with the third-best record in the SEC last year and were picked sixth in this year's preseason poll — two spots ahead of Oklahoma. If things go well for both teams in September and October, this could very well end up as a marque matchup between two ranked teams.

This game could have huge implications for both teams on the race to the SEC championship game, and potentially the College Football Playoff. Throw in the context of this rivalry and the recent animosity, and this could end up being the most highly-anticipated game on the Sooners' schedule.

KEY DEPARTURES

RB Cody Schrader (276 carries, 1,672 yards, 14 touchdowns)

LB Jaylon Carlies (64 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 INTs)

LB Ty'Ron Hopper (55 tackles, 6 TFLs, 3 sacks)

DL Darius Robinson (43 tackles, 14 TFLs, 8.5 sacks)

KEY RETURNERS

QB Brady Cook (3,317 yards, 66% completion, 21 TD, 6 INT)

WR Luther Burden (86 receptions, 1,212 yards, 9 TDs)

WR Theo Wease (49 receptions, 682 yards, 6 TDs)

WR Mookie Cooper (35 receptions, 447 yards)

LB Chuck Hicks (53 tackles, 11 TFLs, 2 sacks)

DB Joseph Charleston (61 tackles)

KEY ADDITIONS

DE Williams Nwaneri

OL Cayden Green (Oklahoma)

LB Jeremiah Beasley (Michigan)

DE Darris Smith (Georgia)

CB Toriano Pride Jr (Clemson)

DL Chris McClellan (Florida)

OUInsider Schedule Series

12. Temple

11. Maine

10. Houston

9. Tulane

8. South Carolina

7. At Auburn

6. At Ole Miss

5. Alabama

4. Tennessee

3. Missouri

2-1. ???

