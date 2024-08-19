Ranking OU's 2024 opponents: Tennessee
Editor's note: This is part seven in a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2024. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty, and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale, publishing each installment based on which team is next in the rankings. This installment focuses on Tennessee, the Sooners' fourth game of the season.
The Sooners will make their SEC conference debut with a familiar face on the opposing sidelines.
Josh Heupel will lead his Tennessee Volunteers into Norman on Sept. 21, marking the Sooners’ first conference game as a member of the SEC. Heupel’s history with the Sooners is extensive, having helped lead the program to its seventh national championship in 2000 as the starting quarterback. He later returned as the team’s quarterbacks coach and eventually co-offensive coordinator from 2006-2014.
Heupel — heading into his fourth season as Tennessee’s head coach — will make his first trip to OU as an opposing coach.
Oklahoma has met Tennessee four times in program history, with OU leading the series 3-1. The Sooners’ most recent meeting came in an overtime thriller in 2015, when Baker Mayfield helped OU rally from a two-touchdown deficit en route to a 31-24 win in overtime.
But what are the expectations for this year's matchup?
The Volunteers had a solid but slightly disappointing season in 2023. After winning 11 games in 2022, they finished with a 9-4 record. The season did end, however, with a 35-0 win over Iowa in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. That bowl game included the debut of 2023 five-star quarterback Nico lamaleava, who finished with four touchdowns while building real momentum heading into 2024.
lamaleava is getting a lot of attention heading into the fall, but James Pearce Jr. is also back to help anchor the Volunteers’ defense. He was one of college football’s standouts last season, finishing with 9.5 sacks (third in the SEC) while cementing his argument as a top NFL Draft prospect.
The Volunteers finished seventh in the annual SEC preseason poll and could present a real challenge when they come to Norman in September. Here's a look at what the Sooners can expect:
GAME INFO
When: Saturday, Sept. 21
Where: Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
Time: TBD
TV: TBD
OUInsider Metrics
Significance: 9/10
Difficulty: 9/10
Entertainment Value: 9.5/10
Total Score: 27.5/30
- The Sooners' first in-conference showdown should be quite the test.
Josh Heupel's return to Norman will be memorable given his history within the program, given it'll be his first visit to OU as a visitor on the opposing sidelines.
During last month's SEC media days, Venables spoke about his relationship with the Tennessee coach.
"We've always stayed in touch and try to help each other through the tough moments and celebrate the great ones," Venables said. "And so this would be one of many big games that the Sooners play."
Of course, it's hard to overlook this being the Sooners' official "Welcome to the SEC" party. This is a huge opportunity for the Sooners to make a statement that they belong in their new conference, but the Volunteers certainly won't make it easy.
KEY DEPARTURES
QB Joe Milton lll (3,112 total yards, 27 total touchdowns, 5 interceptions)
RB Jaylen Wright (1,013 yards, 7.4 YPC, 4 touchdowns)
OL Ollie Lane
LB Aaron Beasley (37 solo tackles, 3 sacks, 1 interception)
CB Kamal Hadden (19 total tackles, 3 interceptions)
S Jaylen McCollough (58 total tackles, 3 interceptions, 1 touchdown)
KEY RETURNERS
QB Nico lamaleava
RB Dylan Sampson (106 carries, 604 yards, 7 touchdowns)
WR Squirrel White (67 receptions, 803 yards, 2 touchdowns)
EDGE James Pierce Jr. (18 solo tackles, 9.5 sacks, 2 fumbles forced, 1 interception, 1 touchdown)
KEY ADDITIONS
OL Lance Heard (LSU)
CB Jalen McMurray (Temple)
S Jakobe Thomas (Middle Tennessee State)
ANALYSIS
-- Both sidelines will be highly motivated to perform on September 21st. Will Tennessee's offense be too much for OU's defense? Will Jackson Arnold be able to outperform Nico Iamaleava? The storylines are endless, but one certainty is that this game is massive for both teams.
The quarterback duel between the two former five-star prospects will be one of the main things many watch for. With both quarterbacks entering the year at the helm, we will see two completely new offenses.
The Volunteers' offense will be relying heavily on running back Dylan Sampson to continue where he left off in 2024. The junior back had over 130 yards in the bowl game and averaged a whopping 6.7 yards-per-carry in the outing. Factoring in the rushing ability from Iamaleava, it's expected that Tennessee will have a very balanced attack in 2024.
Although Tennessee's inexperience has them entering the season as a dark horse to win the SEC, the talent is there for Heupel's crew to make a run in the conference.
