Editor's note: This is part seven in a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2024. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty, and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale, publishing each installment based on which team is next in the rankings. This installment focuses on Tennessee, the Sooners' fourth game of the season.

The Sooners will make their SEC conference debut with a familiar face on the opposing sidelines.

Josh Heupel will lead his Tennessee Volunteers into Norman on Sept. 21, marking the Sooners’ first conference game as a member of the SEC. Heupel’s history with the Sooners is extensive, having helped lead the program to its seventh national championship in 2000 as the starting quarterback. He later returned as the team’s quarterbacks coach and eventually co-offensive coordinator from 2006-2014.

Heupel — heading into his fourth season as Tennessee’s head coach — will make his first trip to OU as an opposing coach.

Oklahoma has met Tennessee four times in program history, with OU leading the series 3-1. The Sooners’ most recent meeting came in an overtime thriller in 2015, when Baker Mayfield helped OU rally from a two-touchdown deficit en route to a 31-24 win in overtime.

But what are the expectations for this year's matchup?

The Volunteers had a solid but slightly disappointing season in 2023. After winning 11 games in 2022, they finished with a 9-4 record. The season did end, however, with a 35-0 win over Iowa in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. That bowl game included the debut of 2023 five-star quarterback Nico lamaleava, who finished with four touchdowns while building real momentum heading into 2024.

lamaleava is getting a lot of attention heading into the fall, but James Pearce Jr. is also back to help anchor the Volunteers’ defense. He was one of college football’s standouts last season, finishing with 9.5 sacks (third in the SEC) while cementing his argument as a top NFL Draft prospect.

The Volunteers finished seventh in the annual SEC preseason poll and could present a real challenge when they come to Norman in September. Here's a look at what the Sooners can expect: