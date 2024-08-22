Editor's note: This is part seven in a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2024. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty, and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale, publishing each installment based on which team is next in the rankings. This installment focuses on Texas, the team ranked second in this series.

Texas and Oklahoma play each other every season in Dallas. It's always a big game — most season, it's the biggest game of OU's seasons.

But could this be the biggest Red River Rivalry yet?

There's a compelling case to be made. Last season's matchup was an all-time classic, with Dillon Gabriel finding Nic Anderson for the game-winning touchdown with eight seconds left. This year, both teams enter the year ranked inside the preseason Top 16, and the Longhorns are coming off a 12-2 season and their first ever appearance in the College Football Playoff.

But most notably, this'll be the first matchup with both teams in the SEC.

For the Sooners, it's a massive opportunity for a statement win. While the expectations are there for the No. 16-ranked Sooners, they're ranked behind No. 4 Texas. Plus, the Sooners were selected eighth in the SEC preseason poll, while the Longhorns finished second. If both teams make it through their first five games unscathed, the Sooners will likely be a slight underdog.

The Longhorns lost a few significant players in the offseason, but they bring back talent on both sides of the ball. Plus, their 2024 recruiting class was ranked third nationally by Rivals.

Here's a look at what the Sooners can expect in October: