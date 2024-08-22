PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xSEJZSkwwRlpKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTFIQllKTDBGWkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0xSEJZSkwwRlpKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Ranking OU's 2024 opponents: Texas

Jesse Crittenden • OUInsider
Beat Writer
@jessecrittenden
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzNhSVJfUVVzYlpNP3NpPWxIQUtBcWNuclZMaGU0WVk/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Editor's note: This is part seven in a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2024. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty, and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale, publishing each installment based on which team is next in the rankings. This installment focuses on Texas, the team ranked second in this series.

Texas and Oklahoma play each other every season in Dallas. It's always a big game — most season, it's the biggest game of OU's seasons.

But could this be the biggest Red River Rivalry yet?

There's a compelling case to be made. Last season's matchup was an all-time classic, with Dillon Gabriel finding Nic Anderson for the game-winning touchdown with eight seconds left. This year, both teams enter the year ranked inside the preseason Top 16, and the Longhorns are coming off a 12-2 season and their first ever appearance in the College Football Playoff.

But most notably, this'll be the first matchup with both teams in the SEC.

For the Sooners, it's a massive opportunity for a statement win. While the expectations are there for the No. 16-ranked Sooners, they're ranked behind No. 4 Texas. Plus, the Sooners were selected eighth in the SEC preseason poll, while the Longhorns finished second. If both teams make it through their first five games unscathed, the Sooners will likely be a slight underdog.

The Longhorns lost a few significant players in the offseason, but they bring back talent on both sides of the ball. Plus, their 2024 recruiting class was ranked third nationally by Rivals.

Here's a look at what the Sooners can expect in October:

Advertisement

GAME INFO

When: Oct. 12

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Cotton Bowl, Dallas, Texas

TV: ESPN or ABC

OUINSIDER METRICS

Significance: 10/10

Difficulty: 9.8/10

Entertainment Value: 10/10

Total Score: 29.8/30

— This might not just be the biggest game on OU's schedule. It has all of the ingredients to be one of the most epic games in college football this season.

Assuming both teams are still ranked, this game will almost certainly be on primetime television and likely the setting for ESPN College Gameday. The first SEC matchup between these two teams will mark a historic day in college football.

This also won't be a morning game. This year's matchup will be at 2:30 — a fantastic change or one for the worst, depending on your perspective. But there's no doubt that it being in the afternoon will make things feel different.

This game falls at the midway point of the season. Win it, and the Sooners will get a signature victory that could propel them into the meat of their conference schedule. Lose it, and the Sooners will be playing catch up.

What more could a fan want?

KEY DEPARTURES

RB Jonathon Brooks (187 carries, 1,139 yards, 10 TDs, 25 receptions, 286 yards, 1 TD)

WR Xavier Worthy (75 receptions, 1,014 yards, 5 TDs)

WR Adonai Mitchell (55 receptions, 845 yards, 11 TDs)

WR Ja'Tavion Sanders (45 receptions, 682 yards, 2 TDs)

LB Jaylan Ford (101 tackles, 10.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 2 INTs)

DB Jahdae Barron (60 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 1 INT)

KEY RETURNERS

QB Quinn Ewers (3,479 yards, 69% completion, 22 TDs, 6 INTs)

RB CJ Baxter (138 carries, 659 yards, 5 TDs)

LB Anthony Hill Jr. (67 tackles, 8 TFLs, 5 sacks)

DB Mcihael Taaffe (48 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 3 INTs)

KEY ADDITIONS

S Andrew Mukuba (Clemson)

TE Amari Niblack (Alabama)

LB Kendrick Blackshire (Alabama)

WR Isaiah Bond (Alabama)

DL Bill Norton (Arizona)

Tiaoalil Savea (Arizona)

Analysis

The Longhorns lost their starting running back, their three leading receivers and their leading tackler. Those losses certainly aren't nothing to scoff at, and those are questions they'll have to answer.

But there's a reason the preseason expectations are so high. They have plenty of talent returning, and they added one of the best classes in the country via high school recruiting and the transfer portal. The Longhorns proved they're relevant again, but last season was also just the third time since 2013 that they've won more than eight games. This year, they'll have to prove they're actually back.

For the Sooners, there's a ton of pressure to prove they belong in the SEC. They won 10 games last season, and recruiting is as good as it has been in years. The only thing missing is a real standout season with championship contention. The Sooners should be better this season. They have more depth and talent than they did a year ago. But will the Longhorns be better, too?

Win this game, and they'll prove they're ready for big things in Brent Venables' third season.

OUINSIDER SCHEDULE SERIES

12. Temple

11. Maine

10. Houston

9. Tulane

8. South Carolina

7. At Auburn

6. At Ole Miss

5. Alabama

4. Tennessee

3. Missouri

2. Texas

1. ???

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29rbGFob21hLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9yYW5raW5nLW91LXMtMjAyNC1vcHBvbmVudHMtdGV4YXMiLAog ICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAg ICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0p OwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRl RWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNC eVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8v IGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdl IGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0 dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50 Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJl c2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUy Rm9rbGFob21hLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGcmFua2luZy1vdS1zLTIw MjQtb3Bwb25lbnRzLXRleGFzJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMzAmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEm Y3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBU YWcgLS0+CgoK