Ranking OU's 2024 opponents: Texas
Editor's note: This is part seven in a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2024. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty, and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale, publishing each installment based on which team is next in the rankings. This installment focuses on Texas, the team ranked second in this series.
Texas and Oklahoma play each other every season in Dallas. It's always a big game — most season, it's the biggest game of OU's seasons.
But could this be the biggest Red River Rivalry yet?
There's a compelling case to be made. Last season's matchup was an all-time classic, with Dillon Gabriel finding Nic Anderson for the game-winning touchdown with eight seconds left. This year, both teams enter the year ranked inside the preseason Top 16, and the Longhorns are coming off a 12-2 season and their first ever appearance in the College Football Playoff.
But most notably, this'll be the first matchup with both teams in the SEC.
For the Sooners, it's a massive opportunity for a statement win. While the expectations are there for the No. 16-ranked Sooners, they're ranked behind No. 4 Texas. Plus, the Sooners were selected eighth in the SEC preseason poll, while the Longhorns finished second. If both teams make it through their first five games unscathed, the Sooners will likely be a slight underdog.
The Longhorns lost a few significant players in the offseason, but they bring back talent on both sides of the ball. Plus, their 2024 recruiting class was ranked third nationally by Rivals.
Here's a look at what the Sooners can expect in October:
GAME INFO
When: Oct. 12
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Cotton Bowl, Dallas, Texas
TV: ESPN or ABC
OUINSIDER METRICS
Significance: 10/10
Difficulty: 9.8/10
Entertainment Value: 10/10
Total Score: 29.8/30
— This might not just be the biggest game on OU's schedule. It has all of the ingredients to be one of the most epic games in college football this season.
Assuming both teams are still ranked, this game will almost certainly be on primetime television and likely the setting for ESPN College Gameday. The first SEC matchup between these two teams will mark a historic day in college football.
This also won't be a morning game. This year's matchup will be at 2:30 — a fantastic change or one for the worst, depending on your perspective. But there's no doubt that it being in the afternoon will make things feel different.
This game falls at the midway point of the season. Win it, and the Sooners will get a signature victory that could propel them into the meat of their conference schedule. Lose it, and the Sooners will be playing catch up.
What more could a fan want?
KEY DEPARTURES
RB Jonathon Brooks (187 carries, 1,139 yards, 10 TDs, 25 receptions, 286 yards, 1 TD)
WR Xavier Worthy (75 receptions, 1,014 yards, 5 TDs)
WR Adonai Mitchell (55 receptions, 845 yards, 11 TDs)
WR Ja'Tavion Sanders (45 receptions, 682 yards, 2 TDs)
LB Jaylan Ford (101 tackles, 10.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 2 INTs)
DB Jahdae Barron (60 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 1 INT)
KEY RETURNERS
QB Quinn Ewers (3,479 yards, 69% completion, 22 TDs, 6 INTs)
RB CJ Baxter (138 carries, 659 yards, 5 TDs)
LB Anthony Hill Jr. (67 tackles, 8 TFLs, 5 sacks)
DB Mcihael Taaffe (48 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 3 INTs)
KEY ADDITIONS
S Andrew Mukuba (Clemson)
TE Amari Niblack (Alabama)
LB Kendrick Blackshire (Alabama)
WR Isaiah Bond (Alabama)
DL Bill Norton (Arizona)
Tiaoalil Savea (Arizona)
Analysis
The Longhorns lost their starting running back, their three leading receivers and their leading tackler. Those losses certainly aren't nothing to scoff at, and those are questions they'll have to answer.
But there's a reason the preseason expectations are so high. They have plenty of talent returning, and they added one of the best classes in the country via high school recruiting and the transfer portal. The Longhorns proved they're relevant again, but last season was also just the third time since 2013 that they've won more than eight games. This year, they'll have to prove they're actually back.
For the Sooners, there's a ton of pressure to prove they belong in the SEC. They won 10 games last season, and recruiting is as good as it has been in years. The only thing missing is a real standout season with championship contention. The Sooners should be better this season. They have more depth and talent than they did a year ago. But will the Longhorns be better, too?
Win this game, and they'll prove they're ready for big things in Brent Venables' third season.
OUINSIDER SCHEDULE SERIES
12. Temple
11. Maine
10. Houston
9. Tulane
8. South Carolina
7. At Auburn
6. At Ole Miss
5. Alabama
4. Tennessee
3. Missouri
2. Texas
1. ???
Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!