Ranking OU's 2025 opponents: Illinois State

Editor's note: This is a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2025. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty, and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale, publishing each installment based on which team is next in the rankings. This installment focuses on Illinois State, the team ranked 11th in this series. Oklahoma's incredibly pivotal 2025 season kicks off at home against Illinois State on Aug. 30. It'll be the first time the Sooners have faced Illinois State in program history, and the Redbirds are the only opponent on the schedule that they've never played. The Redbirds are coming off a good season in 2024 and should be looking for more under head coach Brock Spack. However, there should be a wave of energy at Owen Field as the Sooners take the field. They haven't lost a home opener since 2015, and that doesn't expect to change this fall. Here's a look at what the Redbirds will bring to Norman:

GAME INFO

When: Aug. 30 Time: 5 p.m. Where: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium TV: ESPN+

OUINSIDER METRICS

Significance: 6/10 Difficulty: 4/10 Entertainment Value: 5/10 Total score: 15/30

ILLINOIS STATE BASIC INFO

2024 STATS Record: 10-4 Points per game: 26.6 Points allowed per game: 24.9 Total offense: 402 yards per game Total defense: 423 yards per game KEY RETURNERS QB Tommy Rittenhouse (2,840 passing yards, 66% completion, 17 TD, 7 INT) RB Wenkers Wright (218 carries, 1123 yards, 11 TD) WR Daniel Sobkowicz (80 receptions, 1108 yards, 9 TD) LB Tye Niekamp (112 tackles, 11 TFL, 3 sacks, 4 INT) KEY DEPARTURES WR Xavier Loyd (66 receptions, 912 yards, 6 TD) LB Lavoise-Deontae McCoy (107 tackles, 10 TFL, 4.5 sacks) DL Jalan Gaines (50 tackles, 12.5 TFL, 5 sacks)

ANALYSIS

Illinois State had a really good season in 2024 and should be a genuinely fun team in the FCS. They finished with 10 wins last season and made it to the second round of the FCS playoffs. They return several key pieces on offense and should be able to put up points in conference play. But obviously, that shouldn't matter much in Norman. All season openers at Owen Field are electric, but this one should stand up. This will be the first opportunity for fans to see the new-look offense led by quarterback John Mateer, running back Jaydn Ott and a slew of new additions at wide receiver. Plus, there will be a wild sense of urgency this fall. The Sooners are coming off their second losing season in three years and they'll be anxious to have a better showing in their second SEC season. Add to all of that the high-stakes nature of this season. If things fall apart, the entire program could look a lot different this winter. Obviously, those won't be the prevailing thoughts when Illinois State comes to town. The Sooners will be favored by a lot, and they should win by a lot. If all goes well, this game should only skyrocket the optimism that things will be better in Brent Venables' fourth season.

