LJ Johnson Jr. (Rivals.com)

1. TEXAS

Johnson camped and earned an offer from Texas last summer and has frequented the Forty Acres quite a bit during that span. The Rivals100 running back actually squeezed in another visit at a big junior day in Austin in January, which may be showing his cards just a bit. There are several really talented running backs in Texas for 2021, and the Longhorns staff is not hiding how high Johnson is on their board. Expect Texas to remain in this one until the end.

2. OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma has been able to get Johnson on campus as much as either of the two Texas-based schools or LSU, which is also within driving distance. Lincoln Riley has made a strong connection with the talented back and DeMarco Murray wasted no time visiting Cy-Fair High School right after taking a job on the Sooners' staff. Like Texas and Stanford, Oklahoma was able to get Johnson back in Norman right before the coronavirus ended spring visits, which is a strong sign for its chances.

3. TEXAS A&M

The Aggies hold a slight regional advantage in this race, and that's made for an easier way to get Johnson and his family on campus. Johnson earned his offer at camp last summer and was back for several recruiting functions and games last fall. Johnson was expected back in College Station in March, but obviously those plans were canceled with the coronavirus ending all travel. Jimbo Fisher had the attention of Zach Evans last year, but came up short and has a glaring need to be filled at that position.

4. LSU

One interesting tidbit of note in Johnson's recruitment is that his father, Johnathan Johnson, is originally from Louisiana and played defensive tackle for LSU. Like his father, the younger Johnson was born in Franklin, La., and has been attending prospect camps at LSU since his middle school days. Johnson recently took in LSU's win over Auburn last fall and had plans to be back for a junior day in March. Expect the Tigers to press hard for the legacy with strong ties to The Boot.

