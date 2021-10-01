Rattler at a crossroads (again)
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
For the second straight season, Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler finds himself at a crossroads where his season and that of the Sooners could go one way or another.In 2020, he had to prove to h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news