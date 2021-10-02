Rattler: On the same page

“He was awesome. He played really, really well,” head coach Lincoln Riley said about Rattler. “The kid’s got the mental makeup to be a really good road quarterback. I think he embraces it, has a real competitiveness about him. He had a really good week. I feel like he was really locked in and I thought he stayed patient.”

The No. 6-ranked Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) set up the stage for the Red River Showdown vs. Texas (4-1, 2-0) next week at the Cotton Bowl.

It was almost the Sooners offense of old as OU executed routinely en route to a 37-31 win at Kansas State in its first road game of the season.

After back-to-back uneven outings, the critics were loud. Spencer Rattler and the group silenced them, at least for one week.

There was just a different mindset this week for the Oklahoma offense. The group really didn’t have a choice.

It was another strange game as Riley has termed it before when it comes to the lack of offensive possessions. OU only had two with two minutes left in the first half.

Rattler never panicked. The offense never sputtered. OU scored points on its first five possessions, and there was a little bit of swagger back, especially for a redshirt sophomore quarterback making his first road start in a packed stadium.

“No, I like those atmospheres, honestly,” Rattler said. “Those are my favorite atmospheres. I love home games. We all love a home game. But going away and making a crowd, silent, there’s no better feeling.”

It wasn’t just a mindset, though. Give Riley credit to in terms of adapting the offense. After only scoring 23 and 16 points in the last two wins, there were definitely wrinkles to try to open the playbook once again.

A lot of that was Rattler on the move. With his arm strength, it’s something a lot of OU fans have been clamoring for.

Playing in that type of rhythm, Rattler was able to complete 22 of 25 passes for 243 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Going back to the second half against West Virginia, Rattler has now completed 37 of his last 41 throws.

“I love being on the run and making plays to my guys,” Rattler said. “Coach Riley did a great job this week of implementing that into our offense. It really benefited us. It’s something I like to do and am comfortable with. It worked all day.”

The OU offense had shown in the first month of the season the ability to start and finish well and respond when it needed to, but even Rattler said during the week about a lack of a sense of urgency. Those moments that would lead to the offensive lulls.

Not this time around.

It was a lot of little things, said Rattler. Sprinting to the ball coming out of the huddle. Talking before each drive to be mentally prepared. Playing 11-man football.

“Man, he had an amazing day,” running back Kennedy Brooks said. “He is a great leader out there. Kept everybody calm, kept everybody locked in, focused on the sidelines. Gave everybody great energy on and off the field. So it was just amazing just to see what he did today so I'm very proud of him.”

Brooks was a big part of that. After only five touches last week, he was back to his usual self. He finished the game with 91 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown.

It hasn’t always been pretty, but here we stand with OU at 5-0 heading into the battle against Texas. Far from perfect, but always finding a way.

“Gotta find ways to win,” Riley said. “We’ve won several different ways now early in the season. That bodes well. This team has some fight and some grit about it. We’ll continue to improve but a huge, huge momentum builder for us. Always thrilled to get out of Manhattan with a win.”

And thrilled to have its quarterback, its leader in Rattler finding that comfort factor again and playing at a high level.