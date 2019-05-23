BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - Andrew Raym has gone on to some fame over the last month but it, unusually, hasn't been for his football prowess. Helping his Tigers baseball team to a 6A state runner-up crown caught plenty of people's attention, but on his way to that state championship game - where he hit a home run, Raym gained a level of notoriety for another hit in the playoffs. Raym legged out a triple that showed off surprising speed for the 6-foot-5, 300-pound Rivals250 offensive lineman.

Now that baseball is over Raym is ready to turn his attention to Broken Arrow's spring practices as well as a busy schedule of unofficial visits this summer. What school has he already visited? Where will be in the coming weeks? He spoke to SCOOPHD about all of it.