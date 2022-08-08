Recruiting Rumor Mill: Preseason camps ramp up

Visits are done as preseason camps ramp up but there are still plenty of recruiting rumors and tidbits coming in as Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney breaks down what he’s hearing in this week’s Recruiting Rumor Mill:

Georgia has to like its position early in Bolden’s recruitment and the 2024 four-star from Buford, Ga., just returned from Michigan as well with Clemson and others in the mix. His planned visits for this fall could be telling as well. It’s expected that Bolden will visit Alabama, Ohio State, Ole Miss and Miami in the coming months as those programs try to blunt any momentum the Bulldogs might have in Bolden’s recruitment.

*****

Visits could be done for Evans because the four-star receiver from Converse (Texas) Judson is planning to make his commitment on Aug. 16. Oklahoma looks strong as the Sooners’ offense intrigues the speedy former Arkansas commit but Georgia, Penn State and Texas A&M round out his top four heading into his announcement.

*****

Visits to Oregon and Michigan will definitely happen for the four-star offensive lineman from Provo (Utah) Timpview as the Ducks could now hold a significant lead in his recruitment, but the Wolverines continue to impress him. His brother, Logan, signed with BYU in its 2021 recruiting class so that’s something to watch moving forward as well.

*****

After Gatling’s visit to Texas A&M, his mother tweeted that “Texas A&M was everything. Most definitely one of our best visits. We’ll be back real soon!” The Aggies left a major impression on the 2024 four-star receiver from Alpahretta (Ga.) Milton who liked how quickly he connected with the entire coaching staff. Texas A&M, Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss and LSU have made the best impression so far but things could still change.

*****

The feeling is Texas looks best in Hale’s recruitment especially since the Longhorns have been recruiting him so hard. He’s an in-state prospect and he has developed a relationship with quarterback commit Arch Manning. But a recent visit to Alabama definitely intrigued him. Hale got a chance to talk to 2022 prospects who were already on campus so he’d get a better feel for what it’s really like there. His mother was able to join him in Tuscaloosa this time, a first for her. Texas is still strong but Alabama is making a move.

*****

The belief is that Oklahoma now slightly leads Texas A&M in the pursuit of the five-star defensive end with Oregon and others involved, but there could be an interesting development to watch. The new Katy (Texas) Paetow standout is planning a visit to Alabama during the season and if things go well the Crimson Tide could never be dismissed. The Sooners still seem to have the edge.

*****

The 2024 five-star receiver from Temple, Texas, has talked openly about his interest in Ohio State - especially after Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave were first-round NFL Draft picks - and Hudson hopes to visit Columbus this season. Trips to Ohio State, Tennessee, Florida and Clemson are on the wish list for Hudson, who’s also being heavily recruited by Texas A&M and others closer to home. The Aggies should be watched especially with a big season since College Station is just over an hour from home.

*****

There were always rumors especially toward his commitment day that Owens was going to pick Louisville but some were even surprised up to that moment as Texas A&M, Texas and other national powers were involved in his recruitment. It looks like the Cardinals are actually in great shape to hold onto his pledge heading into the season as the word is the No. 1 all-purpose back in the 2023 class is only looking at trips to Louisville this season and nowhere else yet.

*****

Alabama and Georgia are now the two clear front-runners for the 2024 four-star cornerback after visits to both SEC powers. Robinson loves the culture in Tuscaloosa. In Athens. coach Kirby Smart, position coach Fran Brown, co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp and others are making it clear he’s a top priority in the 2024 class.

*****

Nothing is set for game-day visits yet with the 2024 five-star quarterback but trips to LSU and Georgia are being worked on and Sayin will be at Alabama if his schedule allows it as well. There had been some chatter that wherever Manning went, Sayin could choose the other program so with Manning going to Texas, Georgia would look good for the Carlsbad, Calif., standout. But LSU definitely impressed Sayin during his recent visit and he loves the structure there. He’s also not going to dismiss Alabama at all in his recruitment.

*****

Game-day visits could be tough for the 2024 high four-star offensive lineman this season since all of his games at Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High are on Saturdays. Seaton is going to try to hit the road if possible, though, as Oklahoma is definitely making a huge impression on how hard the Sooners are recruiting him. Oregon has also “been doing a great job” along with Georgia and Clemson so far.

*****

A commitment from the five-star offensive lineman could be coming within weeks – maybe around the time of Austin (Texas) Westlake’s season opener – as Shanahan readies his commitment for one very lucky program. The word is at this point it would be a surprise if Texas A&M did not land his commitment as Shanahan is more serious about playing in the SEC than elsewhere. USC, Texas, Georgia and LSU round out his top five.

*****

The 2024 five-star receiver has Ohio State high on his list with Miami, Florida, Florida State, Alabama and others involved but this fall Smith is looking to broaden his horizons a little bit. The Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna standout wants to “see some new schools” and that’s why trips to LSU, Michigan, West Virginia and Cincinnati are being the main ones planned right now.

*****