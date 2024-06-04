Red River rematch: Sooners to clash with Longhorns in WCWS finals
OKLAHOMA CITY — In the Women's College World Series semifinal, the Sooners struggled with a relatively unfamiliar foe in Florida. They fell 9-3 in Monday's Game 1 before rebounding with a thrilling 6-5 win on Tuesday in extra innings.
That win pushes them through to the championship series against a foe the Sooners know very well.
The two-seeded Sooners will square off against top-seeded Texas, starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday (ESPN). Game two is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, with an if-necessary game scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.
It'll be a battle between two teams who've seen each other quite a bit this season.
The two teams have played four times this season, each winning twice. During April's regular-season series in Austin, the Sooners won the first game (5-0) before the Longhorns responded with back-to-back wins, each by a score of 2-1.
The most recent meeting came last month at Devon Park for the Big 12 Championship. The Sooners won that game 2-1.
The Longhorns had Tuesday off after beating Stanford 1-0 on Monday, while the Sooners will have just about 24 hours off before the championship series begins. And OU coach Patty Gasso knows the Sooners are in for another battle.
"We know each other very well," Gasso said. "Kind of feel like we're the underdogs this year. That's okay. It's good for us. We had to really fight our way through here. I'm proud of this group and how they did it."
"We've got some really good momentum. We know each other very well. I don't know that there are a lot of secrets. It's going to be an absolute battle."
The two teams also met in the 2022 WCWS finals, with the Sooners sweeping the Longhorns in two games.
Ella Parker leads the Sooners' offense against Florida
It was Jayda Coleman that hit the walk-off home run in the eighth inning, clinching the Sooners' 6-5 win over Florida.
But for most of the game, it was Ella Parker that led the way.
The true freshman blasted a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning, putting the Sooners on the board while tying the game at 2-2. It was also Parker that drove in the tying run with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth, which helped the Sooners force extra innings.
The true freshman finished three for three at the plate with three RBIs.
"My teammates got my back, and I know everything that we're all for each other," Parker said. "I guess that's what drives me, is doing everything for my team. That came in today, so... Love everything about them."
Her performance also included a scary moment in the fourth inning. Parker drilled a leadoff single to the wall, but then collided with Florida short stop Skylar Wallace while sliding into second base. Both Parker and Wallace remained on the ground for a few moments.
Parker eventually walked off under her own power but was replaced by pinch runner Maya Bland. Fortunately for the Sooners, she was able to recover before her pivotal RBI single in the sixth inning.
Avery Hodge comes up big
With Alynah Torres again sidelined after sustaining a head injury against UCLA, Hodge was called on to start at second base.
Hodge — who is batting .282 for the season — ended up being a significant source of offense. She went two for three at the plate, including a huge double in the sixth inning. Just a couple of at-bats later, she was scored by Parker.
"That was so big," Gasso said. "... She's kind of that slapper, and then you've got Alynah, who is a big hitter. They keep going back and forth (for playing time). Maybe that's not the smartest thing to do because you keep sharing at-bats. But she's been waiting for this moment.
"She practices hard. She does everything right at practice. Just waiting for her name to be called a little more often. She showcased herself big time today... She had really, really big-time hits for us the last couple of days.
"Alynah is sitting there doing the best she can. We're trying to play for her and get her back on the field. This girl has been waiting her whole life. These guys are waiting their life to be in this position. So hopefully we get a dose of Alynah as well. But Avery has gotten that opportunity, made the most of it. Really helped our team win today."