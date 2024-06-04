OKLAHOMA CITY — In the Women's College World Series semifinal, the Sooners struggled with a relatively unfamiliar foe in Florida. They fell 9-3 in Monday's Game 1 before rebounding with a thrilling 6-5 win on Tuesday in extra innings.

That win pushes them through to the championship series against a foe the Sooners know very well.

The two-seeded Sooners will square off against top-seeded Texas, starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday (ESPN). Game two is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, with an if-necessary game scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.

It'll be a battle between two teams who've seen each other quite a bit this season.

The two teams have played four times this season, each winning twice. During April's regular-season series in Austin, the Sooners won the first game (5-0) before the Longhorns responded with back-to-back wins, each by a score of 2-1.

The most recent meeting came last month at Devon Park for the Big 12 Championship. The Sooners won that game 2-1.

The Longhorns had Tuesday off after beating Stanford 1-0 on Monday, while the Sooners will have just about 24 hours off before the championship series begins. And OU coach Patty Gasso knows the Sooners are in for another battle.

"We know each other very well," Gasso said. "Kind of feel like we're the underdogs this year. That's okay. It's good for us. We had to really fight our way through here. I'm proud of this group and how they did it."

"We've got some really good momentum. We know each other very well. I don't know that there are a lot of secrets. It's going to be an absolute battle."

The two teams also met in the 2022 WCWS finals, with the Sooners sweeping the Longhorns in two games.