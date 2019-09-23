Reel Sooners: First Looks
Oklahoma's 2020 and 2021 classes are, not surprisingly, putting up huge performances one after another. However this week's edition of 'Reel Sooners' has several unique moments. First is a player h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news